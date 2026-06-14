Lakers tied for fifth-best NBA title odds as sportsbooks look ahead to 2026-27 season

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers may have ended last season with disappointment, but oddsmakers believe they remain firmly in the championship conversation heading into the 2026-27 NBA season.

According to newly released championship futures from BetOnline, the Lakers are listed at 28/1 to win the 2027 NBA title, tying them for the fifth-best odds in the league alongside the Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The odds place Los Angeles behind only four teams: the San Antonio Spurs (5/2), Oklahoma City Thunder (13/5), Boston Celtics (11/2) and reigning NBA champion New York Knicks (6/1).

The Lakers' placement near the top of the board comes despite a turbulent finish to last season. Los Angeles entered the playoffs with championship aspirations before injuries and inconsistency derailed its postseason run. Still, sportsbooks appear to be betting on the star power of a roster headlined by Luka Dončić and LeBron James, as well as the continued development of players such as Austin Reaves and offseason additions designed to bolster the team's depth.

The gap between the league's perceived contenders and everyone else is evident in the betting market. After the top four teams, odds drop sharply to 28/1, creating a second tier that includes the Lakers and several teams expected to challenge for conference titles.

One of the more intriguing storylines is the surprisingly strong projection for the Pacers, who share the Lakers' odds after another deep postseason run. Meanwhile, the Nuggets and Timberwolves remain among the Western Conference's most respected teams despite falling short of a championship this year.

The odds also suggest skepticism about several notable franchises. The Golden State Warriors are listed at 40/1 despite ongoing speculation about potential roster upgrades, while the Philadelphia 76ers sit at 50/1 amid continued concerns about the health of former MVP Joel Embiid.

Perhaps the most striking number belongs to the Milwaukee Bucks, who are listed at 250/1. Those long odds reflect uncertainty surrounding the future of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and growing speculation that a blockbuster trade could reshape the franchise.

The Houston Rockets, fresh off a promising season, are listed at 66/1, while the Lakers' crosstown rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers, enter the season at 75/1.

For the Lakers, however, the message from oddsmakers is clear: despite last season's setbacks, they remain among the NBA's most credible championship threats. With only four teams carrying shorter odds, Los Angeles enters the offseason tied for the fifth-best chance to capture what would be the franchise's 18th NBA championship.