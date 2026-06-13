TST Best Bets: NBA Finals Game 5 edition

If tonight is the last game of this rollercoaster of an NBA season, then expect it to end on a high note.

These NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks have been nothing short of fantastic.

Through four games, the Knicks lead in the aggregate by just eight points despite being up 3-1, as each contest has been decided in the closing moments.

Game 4 gave us what will likely be remembered as one of the greatest NBA Finals games of all time, with the Knicks storming back from a 29-point deficit in the third quarter to win in stunning fashion, as OG Anunoby’s tip-in with 1.2 seconds left put New York on the doorstep of its first championship since 1973.

In Game 5, the NBA world eagerly awaits the response of Victor Wembanyama.

After leading his team to the NBA Finals in his first-ever playoff appearance, this series has seen several legacy-defining gaffes from the unanimous Defensive Player of the Year, such as his indefensible turnover late in Game 2 and his pair of missed free throws in the closing moments of Game 4.

We’ve seen just one elite performance from the Frenchman in this series, when he dropped 32 points, eight rebounds and six assists in Game 3, the Spurs’ lone victory.

Can he replicate that in Game 5 to prolong this series, or will a new world champion be crowned this Saturday night?

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First Pick: San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks – Under 216

Rundown: While the winner of this game is incredibly difficult to pick, the over/under is not.

These teams have both shown they have answers to the opposing team’s biggest offensive threats.

The Spurs have made it difficult on Jalen Brunson with their aggressive perimeter defense, and likewise, the Knicks have done an excellent job keeping Wembanyama from getting to his spots on the interior through their collection of lengthy, physical defenders.

Shooting variance can often swing an over/under in the modern NBA.

However, despite both teams lighting it up from beyond the arc in Game 4, with the Knicks shooting 47% and the Spurs shooting 40%, the under still hit as neither team surpassed 107 points.

The under has hit in three of four games in this series, and has shown to be safe from even a three-point barrage from both teams.

As the pressure mounts in this pivotal Game 5, with the Spurs fighting for their playoff lives and the Knicks getting an opportunity to return to New York as world champions, expect offense to be at a premium tonight.

Second Pick: San Antonio Spurs -3 1H over New York Knicks

Jun 10, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) controls the ball against San Antonio Spurs guard De’aaron Fox (4) and forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the fourth quarter of game four of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden. Brad Penner-Imagn Images Jun 10, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) controls the ball against San Antonio Spurs guard De'aaron Fox (4) and forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the fourth quarter of game four of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden.

Rundown: What makes picking this game so difficult is that by every metric, the Spurs and Knicks are too close for this series to be done in five games.

However, the tidal wave of momentum the Knicks are riding following the biggest comeback in NBA Finals history is incredibly daunting to bet against, especially considering the youth and inexperience of this Spurs team.

Because of that, we’re going outside the box here by picking the Spurs to cover the first half spread of three points.

If NBA games were 24 minutes instead of 48, this series would be flipped on its head, as the Spurs have been the significantly better first half team, before their inexperience catches up to them in the closing moments.

The Spurs are averaging 60 points while shooting 49% from the field and 42% from three in the first halves of this series, while averaging 14.5 assists to only five turnovers.

San Antonio has had no trouble getting out to hot starts in this series, and that should continue with a raucous home crowd behind them in Game 5.

Much has been made about Wembanyama’s conditioning in the national conversation of this series, as he has seemed to wear down late in games.

The Spurs have kept Wembanyama’s minutes low throughout the regular season, as he averaged just 29 per game, and the Frenchman has seemed to struggle with the requisite ramp-up of the postseason, as he played 44 minutes in his 9-for-25 shooting Game 4 performance.

However, San Antonio has benefited from two days off between tonight and Game 4, and the last time there was a two-day break in this series was when Wembanyama put together his best performance in Game 3.

Expect Wembanyama to come out firing in Game 5 with his season on the line, as the Spurs build a big first half lead before their championship mettle is once again tested late by the resilient Knicks.