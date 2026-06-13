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NBA · 2 hours ago

Destiny, Not Statistics, Favor Knicks in Game 5 of NBA Finals

Bo Marchionte

Host · Writer

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Jun 13 2:10 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
STL

STL

-1.5

-116

O 9

MIN

MIN

+1.5

-102

U 9

Jun 13 3:07 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
NYY

NYY

-1.5

-120

O 7.5

TOR

TOR

+1.5

+102

U 7.5

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