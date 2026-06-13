Destiny, Not Statistics, Favor Knicks in Game 5 of NBA Finals

New York Knicks: A Team of Destiny

Knicks NBA Finals Leaders Free Throw %

Karl-Anthony Towns 100%

OG Anunoby 91.7%

Jalen Brunson 85.7%

Mikal Bridges 75.0%

Josh Alvarado 66.7%

Knicks A Team of Destiny

The Knicks where the third best team coming out of the Eastern Conference, their 53 wins overall placed them sixth best in the league. They equaled the total amount of wins by the Los Angeles Lakers who were swept (4-0) by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Something happened in Atlanta on April 25th that changed the trajectory of the franchise. Being down two to one, losing both games at home to the Hawks, the New York Knicks found that magical slipper.

Since then, they’ve played the role of Cinderella winning 13 straight games until their final’s loss in game three at home to the Spurs. They’ve climbed aboard the magic carpet ride and hope to land back in New York for a parade down the Canyon of Heros.

First Round of the NBA Playoffs

First Round - Game 1: Hawks 113, Knicks 102 Home

First Round - Game 2: Hawks 107, Knicks 106 Home

First Round - Game 3: Knicks 109, Hawks 108 Away

First Round - Game 4: Knicks 114, Hawks 98 Away

First Round - Game 5: Knicks 126, Hawks 97 Home

First Round - Game 6: Knicks 140, Hawks 89 Away

Eastern Conference Semifinals

Eastern Semifinals - Game 1: Knicks 137, 76ers 98 Home

Eastern Semifinals - Game 2: Knicks 108, 76ers 102 Home

Eastern Semifinals - Game 3: Knicks 108, 94ers 94 Away

Eastern Semifinals - Game 4: Knicks 144, 76ers 114 Away

Eastern Conference Finals

Eastern Conference Finals - Game 1: Knicks 115, Cavaliers 104 (OT) Home

Eastern Conference Finals - Game 2: Knicks 109, Cavaliers 93 Home

Eastern Conference Finals - Game 3: Knicks 121, Cavaliers 108 Away

Eastern Conference Finals - Game 4: Knicks 130, Cavaliers 93 Away

NBA FInals

NBA Finals - Game 1: Knicks 105, Spurs 95 Away

NBA Finals - Game 2: Knicks 105, Spurs 104 Away

NBA Finals - Game 3: Spurs 115, Knicks 111 Home

NBA Finals - Game 4: Knicks 107, Spurs 106 Home

NBA Finals – Game 5: ?

Quick Notes: Knicks haven't allowed any team to score 100 points or more in four straight games in any series, thus far.