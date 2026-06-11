TST Best Bets: June 11, 2026

History unfolded last night as the New York Knicks completed the largest-ever NBA Finals comeback in Game 4 against the San Antonio Spurs, wining 107-106 and going up 3-1 on the series. Starring down a 29-point deficit, OG Anunoby delivered when it mattered most, tipping in the game-sealing bucket with just 1.2 seconds left. Anunoby went on to finish with 33 points and four rebounds on 10-15 shooting, complemented by Jalen Brunson's 36 points, seven assists and three steals. Karl-Anthony Towns contributed as well with 13 points and a team-leading 10 rebounds, despite falling into foul trouble with four fouls on the night.

Thursday is set to provide just as much action and betting opportunities with Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final plus an eight-game MLB slate kicking off later on.

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First Pick: Hurricanes Under 6.5 Goals

Rundown: Riding off a late two-goal run on Tuesday, the Carolina Hurricanes remain at Lenovo Center for Game 5, where they will look to regain the series lead over the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

Carolina got off to a blazing start in Game 4 with goals by Logan Stankoven and Jackson Blake putting them up 2-0 early in the opening frame. Even so, the Golden Knights answered right back, tying the game, 3-3, by the end of the second period. Ultimately, team-captain Jordan Staal delivered in the clutch, scoring a backhand goal that reclaimed Carolina's lead. Goalie Brandon Bussi was the difference maker on defense, keeping the star duo of Jack Eichel and Mitch Marner scoreless with 18 saves.

As for the Golden Knights, their only first-period offense came from a goal by Mark Stone, who finished the bout with five shots. William Karlsson and Brett Howden each banked in a goal during the second period. However, their efforts were in vain as Hurricane left winger Nikolaj Ehlers scored the game-sealing empty net goal with less than a minute remaining in the final period.

With Bussi holding his own against Marner and co., bettors can anticipate another close Hurricane win.

Second Pick: Dodgers Moneyline

Rundown: Despite last night's 9-8 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates (35-33), the Los Angeles Dodgers (43-25) will seek to build on Ryan Ward's electric sixth-inning grand slam going into tonight's rubber matchup.

L.A. showed promise in Tuesday's opener as Freddie Freeman earned his 2,500th MLB-career hit, driving in Alex Freeland for the team's 12th run of the game. Andy Pages also had himself a night with a two-run homer in the seventh that out the Dodgers up 6-2. Furthermore, Eric Lauer shoved in 5.2 innings of work on the mound, fanning five batters while only allowing two earned runs. Tonight, Justin Wrobleski is penciled in as the next man up in the rotation with a 2.62 ERA and 44 strikeouts on the season.

Meanwhile for the Pirates, they bounced back nicely from Tuesday's 12-3 loss, recording six hits and three earned runs off Shohei Ohtani during his 6.2 innings on the mound. Moreover, Pittsburgh's offense erupted in the seventh with six more runs, including two multi-run homers from Spencer Horwitz and Tyler Callihan. Regardless, the Pirates' bullpen has been a central weakness. Most notably, Carmen Mlodzinksi surrendered four earned runs and issued three walks during last night's matchup. Now, veteran right-hander Mitch Killer will make his 14th start of the season with a 4.81 ERA and 55 punchouts.

Given the Dodgers' 6-4 record throughout their last 10 games, expect them to continue their string of series wins.