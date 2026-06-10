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NBA · 1 hour ago

Kevin O’Connor NBA Mock Draft 6.0: 30 First Round Picks

John Canady

Host · Writer

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undefined Game Odds
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Final
Mariners -120, O 8.5
SEA

SEA

6

BAL

BAL

5

Final
Dodgers +102, O 8.5
LAD

LAD

12

PIT

PIT

3

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