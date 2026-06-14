Important dates for the Lakers this offseason

Now that the NBA Finals are over and the New York Knicks have defeated the San Antonio Spurs 4-1 to win the 2026 championship, attention around the league shifts toward the offseason.

For the Los Angeles Lakers, several key dates over the next month could shape the franchise's future as the front office looks to build around Luka Dončić and improve a roster that fell short of championship expectations.

NBA Draft — June 23-24

The first major event of the offseason is the 2026 NBA Draft, where the Lakers currently own the No. 25 overall pick.

Lakers general manager and president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka has emphasized building around Dončić while continuing to develop the team's young core to create the kind of depth that has helped teams like the Thunder and Spurs find success.

Whether L.A. ultimately keeps the selection or uses it in a trade remains to be seen. Still, the pick could prove valuable as the organization looks to add another long-term contributor alongside Dončić.

LeBron James #23, Luka Doncic #77, and Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers plead their case to referee JD Ralls during an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Friday March 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, Calif. Jordan Teller – The Sporting Tribune LeBron James #23, Luka Doncic #77, and Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers plead their case to referee JD Ralls during an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Friday, March 27, 2026, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Free Agency Negotiations Begin — June 30

The next important date is June 30, when teams are permitted to begin negotiating with free agents at 6 p.m. ET.

The biggest storyline surrounds LeBron James, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent and remains a major question mark as he weighs whether to retire, sign elsewhere, or return to L.A. for another season.

Austin Reaves is another player to monitor, as he is widely expected to decline his player option in pursuit of a larger long-term contract.

Re-signing Reaves could become one of the Lakers' top priorities as the franchise continues to build around Dončić.

Here is the Lakers' current payroll with eight players set to potentially become free agents, three of whom have player options in Reaves, Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart.

Free Agent Signings Begin — July 6

Starting at 12:01 a.m. ET on July 6, teams can officially begin signing free agents to contracts.

After several days of negotiations, this is when deals become official and the Lakers can begin finalizing additions to their roster.

Whether the team prioritizes adding frontcourt size, perimeter depth, or veteran experience, July 6 marks the beginning of the next phase of roster construction.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) celebrating a 3 point basket during an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings on March 1st, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. Jessica Cryderman – The Sporting Tribune Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates a 3-point basket during an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings on March 1st, 2026, in Los Angeles, CA.

California Classic Summer League — July 3, 5-6

The Lakers will also participate in the California Classic Summer League alongside the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs.

NBA Summer League in Las Vegas — July 9-19

The Lakers will then travel to Las Vegas for NBA Summer League, where fans will get their first extended look at the team's rookie class and young talent.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrating a 3 point shot during an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks on January 13th, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. Jessica Cryderman – The Sporting Tribune Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrating a 3 point shot during an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks on January 13th, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA.

For players hoping to earn roster spots or two-way contracts, Summer League often serves as an important audition heading into training camp and provides the front office with another opportunity to evaluate potential contributors for the 2026-27 season.