Lakers welcome Luka Dončić back to practice, remains sidelined with hamstring strain

LOS ANGELES — Luka Dončić returned to practice with the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday after coming back from Spain last week, marking an encouraging step in his recovery from a hamstring strain.

Though Dončić remains sidelined, his return to the practice facility was a welcomed sight for the Lakers as they prepare for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series on Tuesday against the Houston Rockets.

Head coach JJ Redick said having Dončić back around the team has already made a difference, even though he has not yet returned to full participation.

“It’s been really nice,” Redick said. “He definitely rebounded and passed on some shooting drills. … Having the group together two out of the last three days has been really nice.”

While Dončić was limited in what he could do on the floor, his presence brought energy back to the group. Forward Rui Hachimura said the team missed Dončić not only for what he brings on the court but also for his personality off of it.

“I think people don’t know how much impact that Luka has not just on the court but off the court,” Hachimura said. “We’re happy that he’s back finally. And he’s doing funny things like always… we miss him.”

Rui Hachimura on having Luka Dončić back: “I think people don't know that how much impact that Luka has not just on the court but off the court… we're happy that he's back finally. And, he's doing funny things like always… we miss him."#Lakers pic.twitter.com/5sZ9GU9o6Q — Carlos Yakimowich (@CarlosYakJr) April 20, 2026

Dončić’s absence has forced the Lakers to rely on depth early in the postseason, but the team responded well in Game 1 behind an electric Lakers playoff debut from Luke Kennard. Kennard has filled in at the point guard role for Dončić, helping lift the Lakers to a 107-98 win in Game 1 behind a playoff career-high 27 points on a perfect five-for-five shooting.

LeBron James also has helped the Lakers push their opening playoff win as the No. 1 option, becoming the oldest player (41) in NBA history with over 10 assists in a playoff game. He finished with 19 points, eight rebounds, and 13 assists.

Redick had emphasized extending the playoff for as long as possible for Dončić and Austin Reaves to eventually make their returns from injury.

Game 1 was a perfect start to that quest.

There is still no official timetable for Dončić’s and Reaves’ return, but Monday’s practice was another positive sign that progress is being made.

For a Lakers team looking to build on its Game 1 victory, having Dončić back around the team is an important step in the right direction.