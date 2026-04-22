Austin Reaves begins return-to-play progression, backcourt remains out

LOS ANGELES — Ahead of Game 2 against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick said Austin Reaves has begun a return-to-play progression but remains sidelined alongside Luka Dončić.

“Austin has started a return-to-play progression, but we don’t have a timeline update on him,” Redick said Tuesday ahead of Game 2 against the Rockets.

The update marks a positive step for Reaves as the Lakers prepare to face a Houston team that will welcome Kevin Durant back to the lineup after Game 1.

While Reaves’ on-court work is an encouraging sign, Redick said there has been no change to Reaves’ and Dončić’s statuses. They remain out.

Dončić is scheduled to begin on-court work soon, according to Redick. The Slovenian was at the Lakers’ practice on Monday after returning from Spain last week.

With both Reaves and Dončić sidelined, the Lakers remain shorthanded in the backcourt as they try to keep pace in the series.

That has increased the responsibility on 41-year-old LeBron James as the No. 1 option and Luke Kennard, who stepped into the point guard role and delivered a playoff career-high 27 points in Game 1.

L.A. will once again rely on those two and the rest of the supporting cast to carry the load while 56.8 points per game of their offense remain out.

For now, the Lakers are focused on keeping their season alive, awaiting the return of two important backcourt contributors.