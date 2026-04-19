Five Lakers became one weapon in Game 1

LOS ANGELES — Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves remained sidelined in street clothes.

Two men who made the offense breathe were nowhere near the baseline when the playoffs began.

The Lakers were missing their present and their future, their firestarter and their closer, 56.8 points of nightly certainty reduced to cheering and hope.

And yet, the Lakers won going away.

They won 107-98 against a Houston Rockets team that had more athletes, more offensive rebounds, more shot attempts, and, on paper, more reasons to celebrate.

But paper doesn’t measure confidence. Paper doesn’t measure the quiet belief that passes from one man to another like a handshake.

Paper doesn’t measure a team that had every excuse to fold—and refused.

But here’s what doubt forgets: confidence doesn’t need conditions.

Confidence creates them.

“We don’t have a choice," LeBron James said afterward. “It has to be a collective group. When you’re missing so much firepower like we are right now with AR and Luka being out, we all have to pitch in. We all have to do our job and even do it a little bit more."

That word: collective.

He said it like a commandment. Like the only truth that mattered.

“For me, I got to do a little bit of everything," James said. “It’s what the job requires. Being a triple threat, being able to rebound, being able to pass, being able to shoot and also defend."

Notice the order. Pass before shoot. Trust before triumph.

The Lakers shot 78.9% in that first quarter—15-for-19 from the field, 14 of those buckets coming off assists.

Five players moving as one organism, each action a response to another’s need.

James finished with 19 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds. Two boards shy of a triple-double.

But the numbers suggest that he nearly achieved something.

The truth is, he achieved exactly what was required: he made everyone else believe they were enough.

Luke Kennard was supposed to be a footnote. A trade-deadline afterthought.

The Lakers sent Gabe Vincent and a 2032 second-round pick to Atlanta, and in return, they got a career 44% three-point shooter who had never scored more than 14 points in a playoff game.

He was a specialist. A floor-spacer. A guy you put in the corner and hope he catches and shoots.

Saturday night, he became the present.

Kennard finished with 27 points on 9-for-13 shooting, including 5-for-5 from three-point range.

A playoff career-high for a man who had spent his career being told he was just a shooter.

But Kennard knew something the narratives missed. Confidence isn’t conferred by others.

It’s confirmed by repetition, by the thousands of shots taken alone in empty gyms, by the trust that your preparation will meet opportunity.

“It’s everybody continuing to build confidence in me to be aggressive and look for my shot whenever I can," Kennard said. “Any daylight that I see—when I see space and the rim, I’m going to look to get it up."

Everybody continuing to build confidence in me.

Not a solo act. A chorus.

Space and the rim. Simple geometry. Complex psychology.

The Lakers didn’t just find Kennard; they believed him into existence.

James hit him in rhythm. Smart found him in transition.

The collective became a conspiracy of confidence, each pass saying: we trust you.

Each made bucket responded: trust earned.

Three of Kennard’s five threes came in the fourth quarter, when doubt crept closest.

Back-to-back threes from James and Kennard pushed the lead from 10 to 16, a statement written in splash.

“He’s not just a three-point shooter," James said. “He’s a basketball player. Ambidextrous. Smart. He kind of has some leadership quality in him."

From afterthought to leader. From shooter to player. From doubt to confidence, transmitted like electricity through a closed circuit.

Kennard’s game is etched in Lakers lore alongside Robert Horry and Derek Fisher.

James has played 294 playoff games. More than anyone. Ever.

He has seen every defense. He has broken every record.

He has been counted out more times than most players have been counted in. And on Saturday night, he did something he had never done before.

Eight assists in the first quarter.

Eight.

In a single playoff quarter. In his 23rd season. At 41 years old.

He didn’t force it. He didn’t hunt stats.

He simply read the floor like a book he had already memorized.

The Rockets tried to trap him. He passed.

They tried to sag. He passed.

They tried to switch. He passed.

The ball moved like a hummingbird — fast, unpredictable, impossible to catch.

Los Angeles shot 15-for-19 in that first quarter; 14 of those field goals came off assists.

The game was barely 12 minutes old, and the Lakers had already made their intention clear: We are not here to feel you out. We are here to take you out — together.

James shot 9-for-15, scoring nine of his points in the fourth quarter on 4-for-5 shooting.

When the Rockets cut the lead to single digits, LeBron hit a jumper. Then a hook. Then a turnaround. Then a three.

“He displayed great leadership throughout," Lakers coach JJ Redick said. “We talked all week about being connected offensively and trusting the pass. He led us there in the first half, getting 10 assists, and then was able to make some scoring plays down the stretch. Just a fantastic overall game from him. He really exerted himself on both ends. That’s what the playoffs are."

All five starters scored in double figures. All five contributed at least 14 points.

This wasn’t balance by necessity; it was balance by design.

Deandre Ayton—the big man who needed to remember he’s big––had 19 points and 11 rebounds, shooting 8-for-10. He looked like the No. 1 overall pick everyone promised.

Marcus Smart—the grit that doesn’t need quotation marks––added 15 points and eight assists, plus two blocks and the kind of defensive chaos that makes opposing guards check their peripheral vision.

Rui Hachimura—the quiet work that loud wins require––chipped in 14 points, three steals, two blocks. He was everywhere. A ghost in a purple jersey.

“We don’t have a choice—that is it, it has to be that way," James said. “It has to be a collective group. When you’re missing so much firepower like we are right now with AR and Luka being out, we all have to pitch in. We all have to do our job and even do it a little bit more."

The Lakers had 29 assists on 40 made baskets. Twenty-nine.

That number reflects every extra pass, every screen, every cut, every moment a player sacrificed a shot for a better shot.

The antithesis of star-dependent basketball. The apotheosis of team basketball.

JJ Redick, the second-year coach who spent 15 years as a player understanding that confidence is fragile, saw something rare in his locker room.

“Just thought we were really poised as a team," Redick said. “We had a great next-play mentality. Got contributions from a lot of people in a lot of different ways."

Poise. The word suggests stillness. But poise is active.

Poise is confidence under pressure, the belief that the next play will work because the last one prepared you for it.

“Playoffs is all about runs," James said. “A lot of ups and downs. A lot of obstacles. You got to be able to keep your composure and stay even keel."

Composure. That’s collective. You can’t have composure alone.

Composure spreads. It lives in huddles.

It lives in the way Smart clapped after a missed rotation.

It lives in the way Ayton boxed out even when he was tired.

It lives in the way Kennard shook his head at halftime — not in frustration, but in recognition.

I belong here. We belong here.

Here is where the math gets weird: Houston attempted 93 shots; the Lakers attempted 66, the fewest attempts by any NBA team in three seasons.

Houston grabbed 21 offensive rebounds, a number that should have buried Los Angeles.

Twenty-seven more possessions. Twenty-seven more chances. And the Rockets still lost by nine.

Why? Because they shot 37.6%. Because the Lakers shot 60.6%.

“We won a lot of areas but just shot poorly," Rockets coach Ime Udoka said. “That’s going to be tough to beat."

Los Angeles turned Houston’s athleticism into inefficiency, making the Rockets’ volume feel vacant.

Because efficiency murders volume every single time. Because confidence defends as well as it scores.

Defense is the purest expression of collective confidence.

It requires trusting that the man behind you will rotate. Trusting the man beside you will help. Trusting that five players moving as one can shrink the court until it suffocates.

Defense can travel, and travel it must.

Shooting percentages normalize. Offensive rebounds even out.

But confidence—confidence compounds.

The 21 offensive rebounds surrendered, that’s a crack in the collective.

That’s a warning.

Redick was asked about the glass. He didn’t panic. He pointed to the half.

“At halftime, they had seven offensive rebounds on 26 missed shots. That’s well below their season-average offensive rebound rate. We did a good job in the first half. The turnovers from the second quarter on is really where we got mucky."

Mucky. That’s the word.

The collective got messy. But here’s the thing about a collective: when one part stumbles, the others catch.

The Lakers stumbled on the glass.

They caught themselves on offense. They caught themselves on defense.

They caught themselves with 29 assists and 60% shooting and a 41-year-old point guard who refused to let them fall.

Kevin Durant was a late scratch with a bruised right knee.

The Rockets spent all week preparing to have him. The Lakers spent all week preparing to stop him.

And then, two hours before tip, he was gone.

Redick was asked if it changed anything.

He didn’t flinch.

“I don’t think it affected our mentality," Redick said. “You can’t worry about who’s in or out of a lineup. It’s our game plan. It’s our standards. It’s how we play. I thought our guys just responded well and met the moment. That’s the biggest thing. You got to meet the moment in every game."

Meeting the moment requires confidence.

Not the loud kind; the quiet kind.

The kind that doesn’t need a name on the back of a jersey.

The kind that looks at a short-handed roster and says, So?

The Rockets without Durant are still dangerous.

Alperen Sengun scored 19 points. Jabari Smith Jr. had 16 and 12. Amen Thompson added 17. Reed Sheppard hit five threes off the bench for 17.

But they lacked the one thing the Lakers had in abundance: collective belief in one another.

A reporter asked LeBron: Is it kind of crazy that of all the superstars in this series, the lone one standing was the one in year 23?

James paused.

He thought about his son. About Bronny James, playing in his first playoff game. About his mother watching her son and her grandson on the same floor.

“I mean, I don’t know," he said. “There’s a lot of crazy things that’s been going on this year. For me. I was on the floor with my son in a playoff game. That’s probably the craziest thing that’s ever happened to me in my career."

Then he leaned forward.

“For me, I got to do a little bit of everything. I don’t predetermine what I’m going to do. The only thing that’s predetermined in my game is how I prepare. Once I get out there, it’s just all about reading, reacting, understanding situations. I’ve been in every situation you can ever imagine as a basketball player. There’s nothing that can surprise me."

Confidence. Not arrogance.

The confidence of a man who has prepared so completely that the game becomes instinct.

And that instinct?

He gave it to every man in purple.

The Lakers held home court. They proved they could survive without their stars.

But survival isn’t the goal. The goal is evolution.

“We have a lot of room to improve," James said, already moving past celebration into preparation. “Right after the game ended and I got in my locker, I’m already thinking about situations where we could have been better, thinking about ways I could have been better."

Confidence without complacency.

The collective understanding that one win is just one win, that Game 2 arrives Tuesday with its own demands, that Kevin Durant may return and the math changes.

The Rockets missed their opportunity. With Durant out and the Lakers’ backcourt decimated, Houston should have stolen confidence from Los Angeles.

Instead, they gave it away.

Game 2 approaches. Durant’s status looms. Luka and AR remain uncertain.

Kevin Durant will likely return. The Rockets will shoot better.

The Lakers will not shoot 60% every night. Cannot expect Kennard to drop 27 every game.

Cannot count on history bending to James’s will each time he steps on the floor.

But they have something now. Something they didn’t have before tip-off Saturday.

They have confidence in the collective. And the collective has confidence in them.

The Lakers can count on each other. And that, finally, is what Game 1 revealed.

“That’s what it has to be" James said. “A collective group. Protect one another offensively and defensively. I think we did that tonight."

The Rockets will adjust. The Lakers will have to do it again.

But for one night — one beautiful, improbable, ridiculous night — the old king and his unexpected cannon fired together.

The ball moved. The defense held. The crowd roared.

And before the second half began, Luke Kennard turned, shook his head and locked in.

Not because he was surprised. Because he finally believed.

The rest of us just watched. And learned.

Game 1: Lakers. The sum of their parts was greater than anyone imagined.

But it wasn’t the parts. It was the sum of their belief.