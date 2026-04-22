Luka Dončić wins scoring championship and March Player of the Month

Los Angeles Lakers’ star Luka Dončić has won the 2025-26 NBA season scoring title and claimed his name in history. Dončić maintained an average of 33.5 points per game (PPG) across 64 games this season, which was obviously the highest in the entire league. As a result of this incredible scoring performance, he defeated Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31.1 PPG) and Anthony Edwards (28.8 PPG), and Dončić will proudly display the scoring champion trophy on his shelf.

The Lakers presented Luka Doncic with trophies for the 2025-26 scoring title and being named the Western Conference Player of the Month for March during a first quarter timeout pic.twitter.com/aRpS76YUIi — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 22, 2026

This is Dončić’s second scoring title; he previously achieved this honor in 2023-24 while playing for the Dallas Mavericks. Surprisingly, despite this achievement, Luka was traded from Dallas to Los Angeles in February 2025 to acquire Anthony Davis.

His performance this season has shone in a remarkable way, as Dončić was also named Western Conference Player of the Month for March 2026. During this month, he averaged an impressive 37.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 2.3 steals across 16 games at a star level. Thanks to his outstanding performances, the Lakers achieved a 15-2 record in March and successfully reached third place in the standings. These awards were presented to Dončić during the Lakers-Houston Rockets playoff Game 2 on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Lakers management presented him with the scoring title and March Player of the Month trophies during a timeout in the first quarter.

Your Scoring Champion AND March Player of the Month: LUUUUUKAAAA pic.twitter.com/1BwyJ0crAw — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 22, 2026

Luka Dončić is dealing with a hamstring injury

Although a player must play 58 games to be eligible for the scoring title (which he completed by playing 64 games), other awards require a 65-game rule. Dončić won an appeal against this rule because he missed some games to return to Slovenia for the birth of his daughter, and the NBA and NBPA granted him eligibility without penalty. The six-time NBA All-Star sustained a painful Grade 2 left hamstring strain during his 64th game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. This has broken the hearts of Dončić and Lakers Nation, and analysts believe he could miss the entire first-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets. Dončić went to Spain and Europe for special treatment and returned to Los Angeles on Monday. Head coach JJ Redick said that Luka is in “good spirits" and is “motivated" to return to the court in a positive direction, as the gym is his “happy place."

Austin Reaves’ injury update

Along with Luka Dončić, the Lakers’ backcourt star, Austin Reaves, who is the same age as Dončić at 27 years old, is also injured and sidelined from the court. However, Shams Charania reported that Reaves could return before the end of the series against the Houston Rockets.

The Lakers’ medical team and management are closely monitoring the recovery of both players to get them fit as soon as possible for the playoff run.