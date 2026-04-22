2026 NBA Playoffs: Best Player Prop Bets Today (April 22)

Round 1 of the 2026 NBA Playoffs continues tonight with a pair of Game 2 matchups.

Here’s a look at the slate:

With plenty of star power at our disposal, let’s dive into the top player prop bets!

Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Player Prop #1: OKC Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 6.5 Assists (+124) vs. Suns

After getting smoked by 35, Phoenix has to make life harder on SGA, and that should open up cleaner looks for OKC’s shooters and cutters. Shai only played 29 minutes in Game 1’s blowout and still finished with seven dimes, which is exactly the kind of thing I like to see before betting an assist prop. The reigning MVP has now recorded at least seven helpers in five straight games and three of four meetings against the Suns this year, making tonight’s +124 tag an absolute steal.

Dunk on the sportsbooks tonight! Grab SportsGrid’s free NBA picks & NBA props.

Player Prop #2: DET Cade Cunningham OVER 28.5 Points (-112) vs. Magic

I’m going right back to Cade here. Detroit may have dropped Game 1, but it definitely wasn’t because of him. Looking fully recovered from a collapsed lung, Cunningham was an absolute force, dropping a playoff career-high 39 points (13-27 FG) while basically carrying the Pistons’ half-court offense.

We shouldn’t have been too surprised. Orlando allowed the third-most points to point guards during the regular season, and Cunningham has exploited that matchup all year, averaging a whopping 34.3 PPG across four meetings (regular season + playoffs). Detroit is now in survival mode, down 0-1, and without consistent secondary scoring, I expect the ball to be in Cade’s hands constantly again.

Look for another aggressive, high-usage night from the star point guard as the Pistons try to even this series.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.