5 NBA Playoff Teams Already Proving They’re Overrated: Busted Brackets and Fraud Alerts

4. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Beard’s Annual Houdini Act

On paper, the Cleveland Cavaliers look like a juggernaut. They surged to a 92% implied probability after a Game 1 victory, outscoring Toronto 52-36 in the paint. James Harden finished with 22 PTS and 10 AST, looking like the vintage version of himself, while Max Strus dropped a playoff career-high 24 points. But if you’ve been following the script of the last decade, you know the second act is where the wheels usually fall off.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are the definition of a glass cannon. As great as Harden can be in a series opener, his postseason career is historically defined by high-profile disappearing acts. Add to that Donovan Mitchell, a superstar who averaged 27.9 PPG but is nonetheless prone to unexplainable, high-volume shooting duds, and you have a backcourt with extreme volatility.

Then there’s the Max Strus factor. Catching lightning in a bottle for one game is notable, but the man missed the first 67 games of the season and is a notoriously streaky shooter. Furthermore, the Cavaliers' 37.2% three-point defense ranks 26th in the NBA, a statistical ticking time bomb. Don’t let the 13-point final deficit fool you; the Cavs played an efficient game and still let the Raptors hang around.

Cleveland held off Toronto in Game 2, despite losing many key metric battles. They can't possibly feel super confident heading north of the border after winning two games that could have easily been much closer.

If the three-point shooting cools off and Harden does his annual vanishing act, that 96% series win implied probability meter will swing back quickly. That said, even though Cleveland likely wins this series, they can hardly be considered a scary team in the East.