5 NBA Playoff Teams Already Proving They’re Overrated: Busted Brackets and Fraud Alerts

5. Atlanta Hawks
Midnight in the Garden of Good but Not Yet Great
The Trae Young-less Atlanta Hawks are a charming story, but they’re currently learning that being charming as a Savannah gentleman doesn’t win playoff series in the Garden. While the emergence of Nickeil Alexander-Walker (career-best 20.8 PPG in 2025-26) and the steady, all-around play of Dyson Daniels, and CJ McCollum's shooting have kept them afloat, this team is at least a year away from actually leveling up.
The reality is that the margin for error is razor-thin, and the depth behind Jalen Johnson is not enough. New York "held" Johnson to 23 points, seven rebounds, and three assists in Game 1. For most players, that’s a career night; for a guy who spent the regular season flirting with a triple-double, it was a containment job. If Johnson isn't Superman, the Hawks don't have a phone booth to turn to.
Atlanta's implied probability of winning the series dropped to 14%, down from a high of 29% on Kalshi after Game 1.
In Game 2, the Hawks flipped the script and showed their mettle in the fourth quarter. The Knicks all but had a 2-0 lead, packed in their Hartsfield-Jackson-bound suitcase, up 12 going into the final frame. Instead, McCollum went off, scoring a game-high 32, including a bucket that gave Atlanta its first lead of the series with just over 2:00 left in the game.
After New York's collapse, the Hawks jump back up to a 34% implied probability to win the set and could push the issue for the Knicks to make this list with a Game 3 win in Atlanta. That game on Thursday is trading 50/50 at Kalshi.