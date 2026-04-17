Clippers face uncertain future after missing playoffs as odds swirl around Kawhi Leonard, Tyronn Lue

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Clippers saw their season end without a playoff berth, a disappointing finish that has quickly shifted attention toward a potentially transformative offseason for the franchise.

Compounding matters, the Oklahoma City Thunder — the defending NBA champions — control the Clippers’ lottery pick, a lingering consequence of the blockbuster trade that brought Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to Los Angeles in 2019. That deal, which sent Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and multiple first-round picks to Oklahoma City, has come under renewed scrutiny as the Thunder capitalize on their ascent.

Despite what many consider one of the strongest regular seasons of his Clippers tenure, Leonard’s seven-year run with the organization has been defined by injuries, limited availability and a lack of postseason success. The franchise has yet to reach the NBA Finals during his time, and early playoff exits have become a recurring theme.

The disappointing finish could also mark the end of head coach Tyronn Lue’s six-year tenure. Lue, widely respected around the league and an NBA champion as a coach, has provided stability but may be facing the reality of a league where coaching turnover is increasingly common. A change, if it comes, would likely be viewed as a reset rather than a reflection of his ability, as Lue is expected to draw interest from teams with vacancies.

Oddsmakers have already begun speculating on the franchise’s direction. According to BetOnline.ag, Leonard’s future is far from certain, with the Miami Heat listed as the early favorite to land the two-time Finals MVP should he be traded. The Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors — where Leonard won a championship in 2019 — are also among the top संभावities, followed by teams such as the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks.

While a trade is far from guaranteed, the breadth of potential suitors underscores the uncertainty surrounding Leonard’s long-term future in Los Angeles.

As for Lue, betting markets suggest he is more likely than not to return for the 2026–27 season. Current odds imply roughly a 61.5% probability that he will remain on the Clippers’ sideline for opening night, though that still leaves significant room for change as the organization evaluates its direction.

The Clippers now enter a pivotal offseason with major questions about leadership, roster construction and long-term vision. With no lottery pick to accelerate a rebuild and a roster built around aging stars, the franchise faces a delicate balance between retooling for contention and considering a more dramatic reset.

Either way, after another season that fell short of expectations, the status quo in Los Angeles appears increasingly difficult to maintain.