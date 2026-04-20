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NBA · 4 hours ago

2026 NBA Playoffs: Best Player Prop Bets Today (April 20)

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

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Round 1 of the 2026 NBA Playoffs continues tonight with a trio of Game 2 matchups.

Here’s a look at the slate:

With plenty of star power and depth at our disposal, let’s dive into the top player prop bets!

Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Player Prop #1: NYK Jalen Brunson OVER 26.5 Points (-130) vs. Hawks

The Hawks do not have the point-of-attack defenders required to keep Brunson out of the lane, a glaring vulnerability he exploited beautifully on Saturday en route to a 28-point performance. Moreover, Atlanta plays at a notoriously high pace, guaranteeing extra possessions, and its lackluster half-court efficiency means Brunson will find plenty of favorable switches in transition. As one of the highest-usage players in the league, Brunson should light up the scoreboard again as New York looks to take a 2-0 series lead.

Dunk on the sportsbooks tonight! Grab SportsGrid’s free NBA picks & NBA props.

Player Prop #2: TOR RJ Barrett OVER 1.5 Made Threes (-136) @ Cavaliers

Despite Toronto dropping Game 1, Barrett was the brightest spot on the floor for the Raptors, scoring 24 points on just 13 shots, including knocking down three of his six attempts from beyond the arc. While Barrett’s regular-season 3-point percentage hovered around 34%, the sheer volume of his attempts (5.0 per game) provides a very sturdy floor for this prop.

Cleveland’s defense is designed to wall off the paint, which will naturally force Toronto to shoot from the perimeter again tonight. Barrett has proven he isn’t shy about letting it fly, and with the Cavs heavily favoring drop coverage, he should get the looks he needs to clear this number.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

EDITOR'S PICKS

NBA Depth Charts
NBA Kalshi Picks
NBA Kalshi Player Props
NBA Power Rankings
undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Apr 20 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
TOR

TOR

+9.5

+335

O 221.5

CLE

CLE

-9.5

-376

U 221.5

Apr 20 8:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
ATL

ATL

+7.5

+223

O 218.5

NYK

NYK

-7.5

-233

U 218.5

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