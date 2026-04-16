Ranking the Top 10 NBA Stars in the 2026 Playoffs Right Now

Who is Your 2026 Finals MVP?

The bracket is almost set, the stars are healthy (mostly), and the road to the Larry O'Brien Trophy runs through some of the most talented rosters we've seen in a decade. From the Thunder's youth movement in the West to the Pistons' resurgence in the East, league parity is in play in a big way.

With Luka Doncic sidelined for now and Nikola Jokic looking to defend his throne, the door is wide open for a new hero to emerge.

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Who is your lock for the Finals? Are you riding with the 64-win Thunder, or do the veteran Celtics have one more run in them?

Which dark horse scares you? Can Tyrese Maxey or Jalen Johnson pull off the ultimate first-round upset?

The MVP Race: If the season ended today, is the Joker still your No. 1, or has SGA done enough to take the crown?

Who did we miss?: Does Kevin Durant deserve a spot on the list? What if Steph Curry wills the Warriors to the 8-seed?

Drop your brackets, predictions and thoughts in the comments!