2026 NBA Play-In Tournament: Best Bets Today (April 17)

The NBA‘s postseason bracket will officially be set tonight as the final two playoff spots are decided in a pair of do-or-die Play-In showdowns. In the East, the Charlotte Hornets hit the road to battle the Orlando Magic at 7:30 p.m. ET. We then head out West as the Phoenix Suns host the Golden State Warriors in the late game (10:00 p.m. ET).

Both contests will air exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

In what should be an intense and exciting night of hoops, let’s dive into my top plays for the action!

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Best Bet #1: Golden State Warriors Moneyline (+126) @ Phoenix Suns

I know the Warriors struggled through an injury-plagued 37-45 regular season, but counting out Stephen Curry in a single-elimination game is just a fantastic way to lose money. Golden State is playing with a dangerous “nothing-to-lose" vibe right now. We saw it on Wednesday when the Dubs erased a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter against the Clippers, fueled by a vintage 35-point masterclass from Steph, including seven three-pointers.

For the Suns, they completely dropped the ball at home against Portland on Tuesday, sliding into this mess. Phoenix is listed as a 2.5-point favorite, but my money is firmly on Golden State’s momentum and veteran DNA. The Warriors actually won the regular-season series 3-1, and I trust their perimeter execution down the stretch far more. Give me Curry and company at plus money to end the Suns’ season and set up a first-round matchup with the league-best Oklahoma City Thunder.

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Best Bet #2: CHA LaMelo Ball OVER 20.5 Points (-110) @ Orlando Magic

Ball and the Hornets are coming off a thriller on Tuesday, the star point guard hitting a massive game-winning layup to eliminate the Heat, part of a 30-point performance. While he shot just 12-of-31 from the field, I think we can expect similar volume in another win-or-go-home matchup as Charlotte looks to advance to the postseason for the first time since the 2015-16 campaign.

The Magic have struggled all year against point guards, allowing the fifth-most points per game to the position during the regular season. Those struggles were at the forefront on Wednesday, as Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey lit up Orlando for 31 points.

The last time these teams squared off, Ball scored 20 points in just 20 minutes as the Hornets blew out the Magic 130-111. LaMelo never shies away from the spotlight, and with a date against the top-seeded Pistons on the line, I love backing him to light up the scoreboard tonight.

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