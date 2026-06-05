TST Best Bets: June 5, 2026

Boasting a 14-point lead late into the fourth quarter, the San Antonio Spurs looked primed to take a 1-0 series lead in the NBA Finals on Wednesday night, despite a pedestrian offensive night from superstar Victor Wembanyama.

However, a gutsy New York Knicks comeback and 13 fourth quarter points from Jalen Brunson later, and the Spurs now find themselves in an absolute must-win situation, as they look to avoid falling 0-2 on their homefloor.

Can the Spurs bounce back, and most importantly for the outcome of this series, can Wembanyama figure out an answer to this Knicks defense that seems to have outmatched him in physicality?

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First Pick: San Antonio Spurs -6.5 over New York Knicks

Rundown: The most sure bet possible in playoff basketball is backing the home team in Game 2 after they dropped the first game at home.

This series is expected to be a barnburner, and the road team taking a 2-0 lead before even getting to New York would spell a very quick series, which I do not expect here.

The Spurs haven't won a game by fewer than seven points in nearly two months. Every one of their last 22 victories, including all of their playoff wins, has come by at least seven points.

While Wembanyama does not seem to be in line for his best offensive series of the playoffs, as Karl-Anthony Towns, Mitchell Robinson and OG Anunoby all have different strengths in guarding the Frenchman, the unanimous Defensive Player of the Year was clearly rattled in the fourth quarter of Game 1.

His shot selection was his biggest downfall, as he shot 6-for-21 and took some horrendous shots down the stretch.

While Wembanyama did not have it going offensively all night for San Antonio, the offense only began to truly unravel during Wembanyama’s disastrous fourth quarter.

Expect to see a major bounceback for the man that has spent the majority of this playoff run making a strong case to be the best player in the world to bounce back in Game 2.

With some expected positive shooting regression for the home team, who shot 26% from three in Game 1, a Spurs blowout should send this series back to New York knotted at 1-1.

Second Pick: San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks – Over 216.5

Jun 3, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) brings the ball up court past New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the third quarter during game one of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Geoff Burke-Imagn Images Jun 3, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) brings the ball up court past New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the third quarter during game one of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center.

Rundown: Game 1 may have been both teams’ worst offensive performance of this postseason, with clutch time being the separating factor.

Jalen Brunson’s electric fourth quarter saved him from what was an incredibly poor start offensively, as the star guard took 31 shots to score 30 in Game 1.

While Wembanyama performing to his standard is a major reason to back the Spurs in Game 2, it’s also fair to expect Brunson to have figured out this San Antonio defense after an up-and-down start to the series.

With both teams shooting poorly from the three-point line at 31% and 26% respectively, improved shooting and better performances from each team’s superstars should result in a higher-scoring Game 2.