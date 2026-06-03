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NBA · 2 hours ago

NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Final ticket prices soar to record levels as fans face costly championship dreams

The Sporting Tribune

Host · Writer

The price of witnessing a championship in person has never been higher.

With the 2026 NBA Finals featuring a long-awaited matchup between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs and the Stanley Cup Final pitting the Carolina Hurricanes against the Vegas Golden Knights, fans hoping to attend either championship series are facing eye-popping prices on the secondary market.

According to ticket marketplace TickPick, NBA Finals tickets at Madison Square Garden have reached historic levels. The get-in price for Game 3 in New York climbed above $4,000, while a potential Game 6 at Madison Square Garden surpassed $5,200, making it the most expensive NBA Finals ticket on record. TickPick reported get-in prices of approximately $4,115 for Game 3, $3,680 for Game 4 and $5,244 for Game 6. 

The unprecedented demand comes as the Knicks return to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999. TickPick data cited by multiple outlets showed Game 3 get-in prices approaching $3,900 and Game 6 topping $5,000 before continuing to rise as inventory dwindled. 

The Spurs' home games in San Antonio are considerably less expensive but still command premium prices. TickPick listings show Game 1 tickets starting around $876 and Game 2 beginning above $1,200, while a potential Game 7 in San Antonio carries a get-in price approaching $3,800. 

Even professional athletes are experiencing sticker shock. New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson recently joked that NBA Finals tickets were too expensive for him despite signing a contract worth more than $130 million. 

The Stanley Cup Final isn't far behind.

TickPick listings for the Hurricanes-Golden Knights series show get-in prices starting around $767-$879 for Games 1 and 2 in Raleigh, with average ticket prices exceeding $2,300 for the opener. Some premium seats are listed for more than $16,000. 

While the NHL's championship series has traditionally been more affordable than the NBA Finals, this year's matchup reflects the growing demand for live championship events. TickPick notes that Stanley Cup Final tickets in 2026 range from several hundred dollars for the least expensive seats to more than $7,000 for the most sought-after games and locations. 

The soaring prices highlight a growing trend across professional sports, where marquee events increasingly become luxury experiences. For comparison, TickPick data shows that a single get-in ticket for a Knicks home game in the NBA Finals now costs more than attending multiple games during last year's NBA Finals combined. 

For fans fortunate enough to secure seats, they'll be witnessing history. For everyone else, the cost of admission serves as another reminder that championship dreams don't come cheap in 2026.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Jun 3 3:40 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
NYM

NYM

+1.5

+120

O 7.5

SEA

SEA

-1.5

-142

U 7.5

Jun 3 6:40 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
SD

SD

+1.5

+180

O 7.5

PHI

PHI

-1.5

-215

U 7.5

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