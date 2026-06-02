ESPN’s 2026 NBA Post Lottery Mock Draft: Predicting Every 1st Round Pick

1. Washington Wizards

AJ Dybantsa NBA Draft Profile

Position: SF

SF College: BYU

BYU Class: Freshman

AJ Dybantsa NBA Scouting Combine Measurements

Height (w/o Shoes): 6'8.50"

6'8.50" Weight: 217 lbs

Wingspan: 7'.50"

The Wizards finally caught a break. After a season that was basically one long losing streak, they land a franchise-altering wing to pair with Trae Young and Anthony Davis. AJ Dybantsa is a physical specimen who spent his freshman year treating college defenders like speed bumps.

"Dybantsa is a strong fit for Washington on paper, even with the Wizards' collection of younger wings, with his physicality and athletic tools giving him major two-way upside. NBA teams view his excellent size and powerful, physical style as hallmarks of a potential franchise-level talent."

AJ Dybantsa 2025-26 Stats

Points: 25.5 PPG

25.5 PPG Rebounds: 6.8 RPG

6.8 RPG Assists: 3.7 APG

The Fit: A massive two-way wing who provides the star power needed to lead D.C.'s new era.