2026 NBA Draft: 5 Sleepers Who Could Be Major Steals

3. Alex Karaban, SF/PF, UConn
While he probably won’t win the workout circuit, Alex Karaban may be one of the safest role-player bets in this class. The 23-year-old spent four years proving he can impact winning without needing the offense to run through him, and that matters. As a senior, Karaban averaged 13.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting 46% from the field, 37% from three, and 85% from the free-throw line. He also finished his UConn career as the program’s all-time leader in wins, games played, starts, minutes, and made threes.
Karaban’s NBA case starts with shooting, but it does not end there. He moves well without the ball, makes quick reads, keeps possessions clean, and understands how to play within a system. Karaban’s athletic limitations may keep him from being viewed as a high-upside swing, but teams are always looking for forwards who can space the floor and make the right play. If he defends well enough to stay on the court, Karaban has the makeup of a low-maintenance rotation forward who helps good lineups function.