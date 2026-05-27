2026 NBA Draft: 5 Sleepers Who Could Be Major Steals

5. Emanuel Sharp, SG, Houston

Emanuel Sharp may be one of the more straightforward sleeper bets in the class because he already has a skill every NBA team values. He can really shoot it. Sharp averaged 15.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.2 steals as a senior while shooting 37.2 percent from three and 89.1 percent from the free-throw line. He also earned First-Team All-Big 12 and Big 12 All-Defensive Team recognition, which speaks to the toughness and buy-in that come with his shooting profile.

The concern is size and role. Sharp is not a big shooting guard at 6-foot-3, and he is not likely to be a primary creator at the next level. Still, there is a place in the league for guards who can fly off screens, relocate, defend with physicality, and make quick decisions. Sharpe’s off-ball movement gives him real gravity, and his low-turnover style should help him fit next to better creators. If a team drafts him with a specific role in mind, Sharp could become the kind of second-round guard who earns minutes because he does the simple things well.

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