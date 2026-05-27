ESPN Ranks the Top 25 NBA Prospects for the 2026 NBA Draft

It's Your Turn! Who is Your Top NBA Prospect from the 2026 Class?

Join the NBA Draft Prospect Debate

The Top 25 board is officially set, but things are only going to get crazier from here. With the NBA Combine right around the corner, a single medical report or one hot workout circuit is going to flip this entire order overnight.

Who are you taking at the top of your board?

The Michigan Bigs: Did Aday Mara and Yaxel Lendeborg show enough during their national championship run to be the first two big men taken?

The International Wildcard: Is Karim López a legitimate lottery pick, or do the outside shooting concerns force him into the mid-first round?

The Safe Shooter: Is Christian Anderson’s elite three-point shooting enough to make him the safest guard prospect in the class?

The Injury Risk: If you’re running an NBA front office, are you willing to take a massive gamble on Mikel Brown Jr. or Jayden Quaintance despite the limited college tape?

The New Big Board: How does your personal Top 25 look compared to ESPN's latest rankings?

Drop your take in the comments: Which player on this list is a lock to be an All-Star in three years?