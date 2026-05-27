ESPN Ranks the Top 25 NBA Prospects for the 2026 NBA Draft

14. Hannes Steinbach | PF/C | Washington
Freshman | Height: 6-11 | Age: 19.9 | Previous ranking: 15
Steinbach was a model of consistency for a struggling Washington team, racking up double-doubles at a high rate and showing a high-level feel for the game. He offers genuine floor-spacing potential for a big, routinely hitting shots from deep. While scouts worry about his lateral quickness on the perimeter, his ability to operate as a high-floor rotation big makes him a safe bet in the middle of the first round.
"Steinbach finished a productive year in a losing context, recording 20 double-doubles and showcasing his dependability. His above-average skill and feel, and ability to operate out of different spots on the floor, give him a good chance to carve out an NBA role. Although not a dynamic scorer, Steinbach does offer floor-spacing potential, making 34% of his 3s this season."
Hannes Steinbach 2025-26 Stats
- Points: 18.5 PPG
- Rebounds: 11.8 RPG
- Assists: 1.6 APG
The Upside: High-level dependable floor-spacer who can operate from multiple spots and reliably pull down boards.