ESPN’s 2026 NBA Post Lottery Mock Draft: Predicting Every 1st Round Pick

3. Memphis Grizzlies
Cameron Boozer NBA Draft Profile
- Position: F
- College: Duke
- Class: Freshman
The Grizzlies pivoted into a tank late in the season, and boy, did it pay off. Cameron Boozer is the most pro-ready player in this class, carrying Duke almost single-handedly to the Final Four. Whether Ja Morant is the long-term answer or not, Memphis now has a foundational big man who plays like a ten-year vet.
"Boozer lived up to lofty expectations this season, cleaning up player of the year awards and nearly leading Duke to the Final Four, largely carrying the team all season. He has the makings of a foundational, tone-setting player, and while his limited vertical lift might cap some of his upside at some point, it's hard to argue with the results."
Cameron Boozer 2025-26 Stats
- Points: 22.5 PPG
- Rebounds: 10.2 RPG
- Assists: 4.1 APG
The Fit: A high-IQ, ultra-reliable offensive hub who sets the tone from day one.