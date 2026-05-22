TST Best Bets: May 22, 2026

The most anticipated series of this year’s NBA Playoffs gets to Game 3 on Friday night, as the San Antonio Spurs return home to host the Oklahoma City Thunder with the series tied 1-1.

Following Game 1’s double-overtime thriller, back-to-back MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander showed up in a must-win Game 2 with a major return to form, dropping 30 points and nine assists to lead OKC to a 122-113 victory.

Who will take this pivotal Game 3 as the series heads to San Antonio?

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First Pick: San Antonio Spurs -1.5 over Oklahoma City Thunder

Rundown: No team bounces back from a loss quite like this Spurs team, who are 3-0 coming off a loss in these playoffs.

While both teams have struggled with injuries in this series, San Antonio should be getting back De’Aaron Fox for tonight in Game 3, while Dylan Harper is listed as a game-time decision.

Despite the closeness of this series, the lack of ballhandling due to injuries has really hurt the Spurs through two games, forcing Stephon Castle into the role of the primary ballhandler.

Castle has recorded 20 turnovers, the most by any player in a two-game span in NBA playoff history, and it has resulted in worse looks for Victor Wembanyama inside the post.

Wembanyama received only 10 touches in Game 2’s first half, but with Fox back in the lineup, expect a much more productive game offensively from the unanimous Defensive Player of the Year.

The Spurs are 7-2 against the spread as a favorite in their last nine, while OKC is 1-2 against the spread in its last three road games.

With a meager point spread of 1.5, back the home favorites here as they go up 2-1 on the defending champions.

Second Pick: San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder – Over 218

May 20, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) looks to pass as San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) defends during the fourth quarter during game two of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images May 20, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) looks to pass as San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) defends during the fourth quarter during game two of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center.

Rundown: While the return of Fox should spell a much better offensive night for the Spurs, expect the Thunder offense to have better answers for San Antonio the longer the series extends.

Gilgeous-Alexander is just 2-for-10 from three through two games, and with his outside shot not falling, the Spurs have had much a better chance at limiting the back-to-back MVP.

It’s unlikely that trend continues throughout the series, and if he can get a couple looks from deep to fall early, expect a much easier offensive process for OKC tonight.

The Spurs have hit the over in their last seven straight games, and that trend should continue in a must-see Game 3.