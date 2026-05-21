Ranking the Top 25 NBA Free Agents of the 2026 Offseason

You Tell Us! Who are Your Top NBA Free Agents?

Join the NBA Free Agency Debate

The 2026 free agency market is shifting from a quiet wait-and-see game to a total high-stakes scramble. Between future Hall of Famers looking for one last championship run and young pieces finally getting their shot at a massive payday, the front office war rooms are about to get chaotic.

Who are you opening the checkbook for this summer?

The King’s Next Move: Is LeBron James still an elite, championship-altering force in the league, or is his next contract strictly about mentorship and the farewell tour optics?

The Denver Dilemma: Can the Nuggets actually afford to match a massive offer sheet for Peyton Watson , or will the RFA market price out a front office already dealing with heavy salary cap disruption?

The Porzingis Value: If Kristaps Porzingis hits the open market, is he still a true needle-mover worth a giant deal, or do the injury miles make him more of a short-term gamble?

The Milwaukee Surge: Is Ousmane Dieng’s late-season uptick worth a real financial gamble, or was his production just a byproduct of fresh legs in a new system?

The New Big Board: How does your personal Top 25 look compared to the consensus rankings? Who is your ultimate target?

Drop your take in the comments: Which player on this list transforms a lottery team into a playoff threat overnight?