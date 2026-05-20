2026 NBA Mock Draft: Bleacher Report’s Post-Lottery Projections and Pro Player Comparisons

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Join the Mock Draft Debate

The lottery balls have settled, but the scouting reports are still being written. One strong workout in Chicago can change everything for these teams. Are you mostly in agreement with how Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman has this thing going? Where did he get it wrong?

Who is your No. 1?

The Wizards' Choice: Is AJ Dybantsa a lock for Washington at No. 1, or should they look at the 39.1% three-point shooting of Cameron Boozer ?

The Jazz Blueprint: Does pairing Ace Bailey with Darryn Peterson create the most dangerous young scoring duo in the West?

The Lottery Steal: Which team in the Top 10 will land the best fit for their current roster needs?

The Medical Gamble: Would you spend a mid-first-round pick on Jayden Quaintance despite the limited four-game sample size at Kentucky?

Drop your take in the comments: Now that the order is locked, which team is in the best position to change their future?