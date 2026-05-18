Ranking 6 Winners & 6 Losers from the NBA Draft Lottery

4) Loser: Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies NBA Draft Profile

2025-26 Record: 25-57

25-57 2025-26 Finish: 13th in the West

13th in the West First Round Pick(s): 3rd & 16th Overall

3rd & 16th Overall Second Round Pick(s): 32nd Overall

For the Grizzlies, landing at No. 3 overall is great news, especially considering the moves made over this past season for the Western Conference squad. Moving on from Jackson Jr., with serious doubt surrounding Ja Morant's future, it seems Memphis is committed to initiating another rebuild. Landing a top 3 pick, though, probably makes you wonder how the Grizzlies come in as a loser.

Well, it's simple. The Jazz originally secured the No. 3 overall pick, which, in theory, would have given the Grizzlies a 50/50 chance of landing either the No. 1 or No. 2 overall pick. However, when Utah's ball also landed them the No. 2 overall pick, the league was forced to redraw, which ultimately landed Memphis at No. 3. Considering the talent at the top of this draft, a top-3 pick is still an extremely solid result. Still, based on how the cards unfolded, the Grizzlies certainly got the short end of the stick.