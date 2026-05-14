Ranking the 10 NBA Players Most Likely to be Traded in the 2026 Offseason

4. Kyrie Irving | Guard
2025-26 Team: Dallas Mavericks
Despite a relatively stable stint in Dallas, the Mavericks' volatility and culture shift with a young core led by Cooper Flagg make Kyrie a logical trade candidate. He is still one of the most dangerous guards with the ball in his hands when healthy, but his age, sheer size of his contract, and injury history make him a polarizing name in front offices. It's tough to gauge the franchise when your starting point guard misses the entire 2025-26 campaign recovering from ACL reconstruction surgery.
If Dallas feels they can't get past the second round with the current backcourt, they may look to move Kyrie for a younger, more defensive-minded wing package. This is now Flagg's team, something Kyrie might take issue with, so before the drama begins, it makes sense to deal the veteran scorer
2024-25 Stats: 24.7 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 4.6 APG