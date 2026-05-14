Ranking the 10 NBA Players Most Likely to be Traded in the 2026 Offseason

You Tell Us! Which Player is Moved 1st?

Join the NBA Offseason Trade Debate

The 2026 offseason is officially under high alert, and the names on the block are enough to change the entire hierarchy of the NBA.

Who is the Crown Jewel of this class?

The Bucks' Gamble: Is it time for Milwaukee to pull the trigger on a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade , or will they not get enough simply in return?

The Morant Reset: Does a Ja Morant trade provide the clean slate Memphis needs, or is the organization making a mistake by dealing a 26-year-old superstar at his lowest value?

The GSW Pivot: Did the Jimmy Butler experiment in the Bay Area fail, and which contender is most likely to gamble on his veteran leadership?

Drop your take in the comments: Which of these stars is most likely to be on a new team next year?