2026 NBA Mock Draft: Bleacher Report’s Post-Lottery Projections and Pro Player Comparisons

11. Golden State Warriors: Nate Ament (Tennessee)
Position: SF | Size: 6'10", 207 lbs | Age: 19
The Warriors need a big wing who can space the floor and create his own look, and Ament fits that archetype perfectly. At 6'10", he can get his shot off over almost anyone. While he still needs to add strength to finish through contact, his ability to shoot, dribble, and pass makes him a classic Warriors target.
"He's a mismatch and three-level scorer who can get his shot off cleanly at will due to positional height and release point... He's getting to the line at a strong rate, yet he isn't a black hole, averaging 2.3 assists."
Pro Comparison: Will Riley
2025-26 Stats: 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists