Ranking the Futures of All 14 NBA Draft Lottery Teams

7. LA Clippers

Grade: B

It is genuinely wild that the Clippers missed the playoffs with a 42-40 record and yet are walking into June with a top-five pick. Usually, a lottery finish for this group would mean a massive win for Oklahoma City, the result of that 2019 blockbuster swap involving Paul George and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but Lawrence Frank pulled off a masterclass in asset recovery. By sending Ivica Zubac to Indiana, they recouped a pick that turned into the No. 5 overall selection after Tyrese Haliburton’s injury sent the Pacers into a tailspin.

On the floor, the old Clippers are starting to look a lot younger. Since December, they were the fourth-best team in the West (36-19), largely because they stopped leaning solely on vets and let guys like Kobe Sanders and Bennedict Mathurin run. Mathurin, specifically, was a revelation after the trade, putting up 17.2 PPG and looking like a long-term fixture. Picking up 26-year-old Darius Garland for 36-year-old James Harden also furthered the youth movement in LA. It appears Garland is a big part of the future for LA's other basketball team.

The real question is the ceiling for Kawhi Leonard. He’s still an elite producer, averaging 27.9 PPG on top-ten efficiency, but at 35 years old and with a massive $63 million per year extension on the table, the front office has to decide if he’s the guy to lead this new, younger core.

All in all, the Clippers have to feel pretty good going into next season.

2026 NBA Draft Lottery Slot: No. 5 (via IND)

2025-26 Record: 42-40