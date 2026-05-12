Lakers swept out of playoffs Thunder as season ends in Game 4

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers finally delivered the kind of fight they had been searching for all series. It still ended with the same result.

Facing elimination Monday night, the Lakers pushed back against the Oklahoma City Thunder before falling 115-110 in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals, as OKC completed the sweep and ended their season.

It’s the first time since the 2023 Western Conference Finals loss to the Nuggets that the Lakers have been swept in the playoffs.

Unlike the first three games of the series, the Lakers matched Oklahoma City’s intensity for nearly the entire night. They responded to runs, briefly reclaimed momentum multiple times, and even held a late lead inside the final minute.

But once again, Oklahoma City’s depth, defense and execution proved too much.

The Lakers started strong offensively early and won the first quarter for the first time this series, shooting efficiently and building rhythm behind Austin Reaves, LeBron James, and Rui Hachimura.

But turnovers quickly became an issue.

L.A. committed 1 turnover on the night, and Oklahoma City capitalized as they have throughout the series with 22 points off of their mistakes.

The Thunder exploded on a 17-0 run to start the second quarter as the Lakers went scoreless during a brutal 7:02 stretch that included four turnovers and 0-for-9 shooting.

JJ Redick was forced to burn two quick timeouts as Oklahoma City’s defense overwhelmed L.A. What had been a competitive first-quarter game suddenly turned into a double-digit Thunder lead.

Ajay Mitchell and Alex Caruso continued making winning plays off the bench while OKC’s defensive pressure disrupted everything offensively for the Lakers.

Mitchell had another big game with 28 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made shots when the Thunder needed them most in the fourth quarter, finishing with a game-high 35 points.

The Lakers closed the second quarter on a 19-11 run after putting themselves in a bigger hole.

Then came their best stretch of the series.

James ignited the Lakers in the third quarter with two massive 3-pointers as L.A. stormed back into the game. Hachimura continued hitting high-percentage shots, going four for eight from 3 as he totaled 25 points, while Jaxson Hayes provided key energy minutes around the rim in place of an inconsistent Deandre Ayton.

James finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds in what could be the final game of his career.

After trailing for much of the night, the Lakers regained the lead at 78-77 late in the third quarter, bringing the crowd fully back into the game.

The fourth quarter turned into a heavyweight fight.

Both teams traded baskets and momentum swings throughout the final minutes. Hachimura delivered one of the biggest plays of the night with a four-point play, while Marcus Smart later converted an and-one to briefly give L.A. the lead with under a minute remaining.

But Oklahoma City answered every time.

Chet Holmgren’s late dunk put the Thunder back ahead before Gilgeous-Alexander sealed the game at the free-throw line in the closing seconds. He scored 21 of his total points in the second half.

Reaves would miss a potential game-tying 3-pointer moments later as the Lakers’ season officially came to an end.

The Lakers found their punch in Game 4, desperate to get one game, but the Thunder showed why they have yet to lose in the postseason.