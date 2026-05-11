ESPN’s 2026 NBA Post Lottery Mock Draft: Predicting Every 1st Round Pick

Have Your Say! What Does Your NBA Mock Draft Look Like?

NBA Fans, Let's Hear It

Whether you’re a Wizards fan finally feeling some hope or a Mavericks supporter hyped for the Masai Ujiri and Mike Schmitz era, there is plenty to argue about. This class is loaded with franchise-altering talent, but as we know, the transition from college star to pro staple is never a guarantee. Who do you think snagged the steal of the first round, and which team is going to regret their pick by Christmas?