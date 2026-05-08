TST Best Bets: May 8, 2026

Friday’s slate of NBA Playoff hoops sees two teams in desperate need of wins to stay afloat in their respective series.

The writing may already be on the wall for the Philadelphia 76ers, who after a blowout loss in Game 1, were without their MVP center in Joel Embiid in Game 2, leading to an 0-2 deficit.

Embiid is listed as questionable for Game 3, but whether he suits up or not, we can expect to at best to see a hampered version of the star big man, whose defensive ability was significantly affected by injuries in Game 1.

Meanwhile, while the series is knotted up at 1-1, it feels like Game 3 is a do-or-die spot for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The return of Anthony Edwards from the injury he sustained in the first round has gone from an exciting surprise to a concerning risk for Minnesota fans, as the star guard has been a shell of himself in this series.

Can the Wolves bounce back at home to take a 2-1 lead to give Edwards more time to round into form?

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First Pick: New York Knicks +1.5 over Philadelphia 76ers

Rundown: The Knicks did not play their best game in Game 2, needing some late-game heroics from the former Clutch Player of the Year in Brunson to close out a 76ers team without Embiid.

However, with Embiid’s injury status affecting his rim protection the most, Philadelphia has little to no answers for what New York does offensively, with a cold Knicks shooting night being the 76ers’ only hope at containing their offense.

That happened in Game 2, with New York shooting 26% from beyond the arc, but a likely regression to the mean in Game 3 spells disaster for Philadelphia.

The Knicks are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games, and as underdogs against a hampered 76ers team, expect their winning ways to continue.

Second Pick: San Antonio Spurs -4.5 over Minnesota Timberwolves

May 6, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) looks up the court in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game two of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Frost Bank Center. Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images May 6, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) looks up the court in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game two of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Frost Bank Center.

Rundown: The Timberwolves are in danger.

In his second game back from injury, Edwards played just 24 minutes off the bench, shooting 5-for-13 from the field and 1-for-5 from the three-point line.

No player for the Wolves scored more than 12 points in the blowout loss, while the Spurs showcased their phenomenal depth with six players hitting double figures in the victory.

While his defensive impact has been phenomenal, we have yet to see a complete showing on the offensive end in this series from Victor Wembanyama, who has averaged 15 points through two games against the Timberwolves.

That trend is unlikely to continue, and with no progress to be seen so far on Edwards and his injury, another upset for Minnesota seems farfetched.

While the Spurs have lost twice this postseason, once without Wembanyama, they have been absolutely dominant in their victories, winning all five playoff wins by at least 11 points.

Expect the much better and much healthier team in San Antonio to take a commanding 2-1 lead in this series, as Wembanyama finally gets it going on the offensive end.