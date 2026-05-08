Ranking the Top 5 NBA Restricted Free Agents for the 2026 Offseason

You Tell Us! Who is the Best UFA of the Bunch?

Match or Walk?

The 2026 RFA market is nearly open, and the match or walk decisions made over the next few months will define the league's structural integrity for years to come.

Join the Debate: Who Gets the Max?

The Duren Dilemma: Is Jalen Duren a lock for a max offer, or is Detroit the only team willing to go that high?

The Kessler Gamble: If you’re a GM with cap space, do you risk a high-dollar offer on Walker Kessler despite the shoulder surgery?

The Defensive Pick: Is Peyton Watson the most underrated player on this list, or is his value purely tied to Denver's system?

The Clipper Factor: Does L.A. match any offer for Bennedict Mathurin, or are they looking to pivot in a different direction?

Drop your take in the comments: Which of these young stars would you want your team to build around?