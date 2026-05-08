Ranking the Top 5 NBA Restricted Free Agents for the 2026 Offseason

4. Walker Kessler
2025-26 Team: Utah Jazz
Walker Kessler’s season was a total write-off after shoulder surgery limited him to just five games, but the eye test on those appearances was staggering. He remains one of the most effective interior anchors in the NBA, boasting a 70% field goal percentage and double-double production in a tiny sample size. Because he missed so much time, he could be the ultimate value play of the summer. A team might gamble on a lower offer sheet, hoping Utah hesitates, but his presence in the paint is likely too valuable for the Jazz to let walk.
2025-26 Stats: 14.4 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 3.0 APG, 70.3% FG
Age: 24