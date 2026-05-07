Ranking the Top 10 Unrestricted NBA Free Agents for 2026 Offseason

9. Coby White
2025-26 Teams: Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls
White rounds out the top ten after a season split between Chicago and Charlotte, where he established himself as a reliable, high-volume scorer. He’s spent the last year proving that his breakout wasn't a fluke, showing a refined ability to run an offense while maintaining the explosive scoring bursts that made him an intriguing player. At just 26 years old, he’s one of the youngest players in this unrestricted class, offering a prime window of production for any team in need of a shifty lead guard who can stretch the floor and create his own look late in the clock.
2025-26 Stats: 17.4 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 4.0 APG
Age: 26