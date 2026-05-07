Ranking the Top 10 Unrestricted NBA Free Agents for 2026 Offseason

Have Your Say! Who are Your Top 10 UFAs?

Who is Your Top Free Agent Target?

The 2026 UFA class is officially ready to hit the market, and the decisions made in July will determine which teams are actually ready to compete for a title next season.

Join the Debate: Who Wins the Summer?

The King’s Move: Does LeBron James stay in L.A., or is there one final chapter left in his story?

The Prime Prize: Is Anfernee Simons the smartest long-term investment on this list, or do you prefer the size of Porzingis ?

The Veteran Impact: Which of these vets, like Middleton or McCollum , is the best missing piece for a team on the verge of a deep run?

The Deep Value: Is there a player outside the top 10 you think will be the steal of the summer?

Drop your take in the comments: Which free agent would you want your team to sign at all costs?