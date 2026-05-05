ESPN’s 2026 NBA Mock Draft: Projecting and Breaking Down Every 1st Round Pick

The 2026 NBA Draft is creeping closer and closer, with endless possibilities. From the Wizards landing a potential generational wing to the Thunder adding even more talent, the balance of power in the league is shifting.
Join the Debate: Who Makes the Best Move?
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The Wizards' New Era: Can AJ Dybantsa be the piece that finally turns Washington into a contender?
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The Thunder's Consolidation: Will OKC do enough to ensure they stay at the top of the Western Conference hierarchy?
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The Lottery Sleeper: Which player in the 10-14 range, like Karim Lopez or Aday Mara, has the best chance to be the steal of the year?
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The Late-Round Prize: Is there a senior like Yaxel Lendeborg or Joshua Jefferson who will be the most impactful addition to a contender?
Drop your take in the comments: Which 2026 draftee is winning Rookie of the Year?