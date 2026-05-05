ESPN’s 2026 NBA Mock Draft: Projecting and Breaking Down Every 1st Round Pick

Have Your Say! Who Wins the 2026 NBA Draft?

The 2026 NBA Draft is creeping closer and closer, with endless possibilities. From the Wizards landing a potential generational wing to the Thunder adding even more talent, the balance of power in the league is shifting.

Join the Debate: Who Makes the Best Move?

The Wizards' New Era : Can AJ Dybantsa be the piece that finally turns Washington into a contender?

The Thunder's Consolidation : Will OKC do enough to ensure they stay at the top of the Western Conference hierarchy?

The Lottery Sleeper : Which player in the 10-14 range, like Karim Lopez or Aday Mara , has the best chance to be the steal of the year?

The Late-Round Prize: Is there a senior like Yaxel Lendeborg or Joshua Jefferson who will be the most impactful addition to a contender?

Drop your take in the comments: Which 2026 draftee is winning Rookie of the Year?