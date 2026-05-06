97.1 The Fan unveils weekday lineup ahead of Los Angeles launch May 18

LOS ANGELES — Audacy’s 97.1 The Fan officially unveiled its debut weekday programming lineup on Wednesday, assembling a roster of former athletes, national broadcasters and digital media personalities for what the company is calling the first-ever FM all-sports radio station in Los Angeles.

The station will officially launch May 18 at 6 a.m. PT and marks a major push by Audacy into one of the nation’s most competitive sports media markets, where AM sports radio has long dominated the landscape.

Leading the lineup is “Derek & Decker,” a morning show airing from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. featuring five-time NBA champion and former Los Angeles Lakers guard Derek Fisher alongside former professional baseball player and broadcaster Cody Decker.

Fisher, who won five championships during his 18-year NBA career with the Lakers, later served as head coach of the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Sparks while also leading the NBA Players Association during a transformative period for the league. Decker, a UCLA product drafted by the San Diego Padres, transitioned into broadcasting after a lengthy professional baseball career and has built a growing following through sports talk and digital content.

The midday slot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will feature “Brock & Alex” with former NFL safety Brock Vereen and FOX Sports host Alex Curry. Vereen has become a familiar analyst on FOX Sports and the Big Ten Network following his NFL career, while Curry, an Emmy Award-winning broadcaster with deep Los Angeles sports ties through her work with the Kings, has become one of FOX Sports’ most recognizable personalities.

Drive time programming from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. will belong to “D-Mac & Reiter,” pairing Dodgers and Rams digital personality Doug McKain with longtime national columnist and radio host Bill Reiter of CBS Sports.

McKain has built a large following covering the Dodgers through Dodgers Nation and hosting “Locked on Rams,” while Reiter brings decades of national sports media experience, including stops at Sports Illustrated and FOX Sports.

“Los Angeles is a sports powerhouse with a deep connection between teams, fans, and culture, and this new lineup brings together championship-level personalities, veteran player perspective, and sharp analytical expertise,” Andrew Williams, Brand Manager of 97.1 The Fan, said in a statement. “We’re building a full-scale, live and local LA sports network that brings sports to the FM dial and across multiple platforms to meet our audiences where they are.”

The station’s launch comes at a pivotal time in the Los Angeles sports landscape, with the city preparing to host events including the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl LXI in 2027 and the 2028 Olympics.

Audacy announced the creation of 97.1 The Fan last month, positioning it alongside KNX News as part of the company’s growing Southern California portfolio. The station will be available on-air in Los Angeles and nationwide through the Audacy app and website, with additional digital content distributed across social media platforms including X, Instagram, YouTube, Twitch and Threads under the @TheFanLA brand.

Audacy Sports says it currently operates more than 40 sports stations nationwide and serves as the audio streaming partner for Major League Baseball while also carrying play-by-play coverage for more than 75 professional and collegiate teams.