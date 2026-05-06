The Athletic’s 2026 NBA Mock Draft: Sam Vecenie’s Full 30-Pick 1st Round Predictions

You Tell Us! What Does Your Mock Draft Look Like?

Join the 2026 NBA Draft Conversation

The Athletic's draft board is officially set for the lottery, but with NIL money keeping top talent in school, the depth of this class is the real story.

Who is the biggest steal of the first round?

The Top 4 Dilemma: Does AJ Dybantsa have enough distance from Cam Boozer to be the undisputed No. 1?

The Guard Group: Which of the mid-round guards, like Keaton Wagler or Darius Acuff Jr. , do you trust more to start on Day 1?

The Projects: Are you taking the risk on Jayden Quaintance after the injury, or the size of Aday Mara?

Drop your take in the comments below!