Process Complete: Embiid’s Double-Double Powers 76ers to Game 7 Victory, 3-1 Comeback Over Celtics

“Trust the Process" is no longer a slogan; it’s an NBA playoffs second-round reality. After falling into a 3-1 hole and looking like they were headed for another early vacation, the Philadelphia 76ers completed the ultimate comeback on Saturday night, taking down the Boston Celtics 109-100 in a high-stakes Game 7. The win officially secures a 4-3 series victory for Philly, who showed more grit in the face of elimination than we’ve seen from this core in years.

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The big man was the undisputed difference-maker. Joel Embiid put the city on his back with a massive 34-point, 12-rebound double-double, shooting 12-of-26 from the field and living at the charity stripe where he knocked down 9-of-11 free throws. He dominated the interior, out-muscling a Celtics frontcourt that simply had no answer for him in the paint. Tyrese Maxey kept the offense humming as the primary facilitator, logging seven assists, while adding 30 points. Philly’s Big Two ensured the Sixers stayed in rhythm throughout a game they led for 98% of the clock.

Boston’s downfall was a complete collapse from the perimeter. While the 76ers were efficient, shooting 39% from deep (11-28) and 48% overall, the Celtics went ice-cold when it mattered most. Boston hoisted 49 three-point attempts but connected on only 13, a dismal 27% clip. Despite Jaylen Brown putting up 33 points in a valiant effort, the lack of secondary scoring and an abysmal shooting night from the rest of the roster allowed Philly to build a lead as large as 18 points. Jayson Tatum‘s late addition to the injury report with a left knee issue on Saturday afternoon came as a big surprise. His absence really hurt Boston’s offense, and the former NBA Finals MVP certainly had to affect the team’s psyche as it was on the verge of blowing a 3-1 series lead.

This series was a total roller coaster. After a blowout 123-91 loss in Game 1, Philly clawed back to even it in Game 2 (111-97). They then dropped two straight, including a soul-crushing 32-point blowout in Game 4, to face that daunting 3-1 deficit. But the Sixers flipped the switch, taking Game 5 (113-97) and Game 6 (106-93) to force this finale.

The celebration will be short-lived; Philly has to pack their bags immediately to open in New York against the Knicks on Monday. If Embiid keeps playing at this MVP level, the Garden is in for a long series.