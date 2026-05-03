King Stays King: Lakers’ 27-3 Surge Buries Rockets to Clinch Round 2 Date with OKC

The King still wears the crown in the NBA, and the Los Angeles Lakers just slammed the door on any hopes of a Texas-sized miracle. After letting the Houston Rockets creep back into the series with consecutive losses in Games 4 and 5, Los Angeles returned to form on Friday night, burying Houston 98-78 to clinch a 4-2 series victory. It wasn’t just a win; it was a defensive masterclass that held the Rockets to a season-low 78 points and officially set up a heavyweight second-round date with the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder. What makes this run even more impressive is that the Lakers have done it while missing top scorer Luka Doncic for the entire series, proving this roster has the depth to survive without their brightest young star.

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The story of Game 6 was a ruthless 27-3 surge in the first half that effectively ended the contest before the fourth quarter even started. LeBron James was the engine, turning back the clock to post a game-high 28 points on 10-of-25 shooting, while adding eight assists to his stat sheet in 37 minutes of work. While LeBron handled the perimeter, Deandre Ayton was a monster on the glass, hauling in 16 rebounds (13 defensive) to ensure the Rockets never got the second-chance looks they needed. Austin Reaves had 15 points in 31 minutes in his second game back after missing almost a month with an oblique injury.

If you’re looking at the box score to see where this game was won, look no further than the arc. The Lakers were lethal, shooting 43% from deep (12-of-28), while Houston turned in a nightmare performance, hitting a dismal 18% (5-of-28) from three-point land. You simply aren’t winning playoff games in 2026 shooting sub-20% from distance. Amen Thompson tried to keep the Rockets afloat with 18 points, but without any perimeter support, the Lakers’ defense was able to collapse and dominate the inside, leading to 46 points in the paint and a massive 19-8 advantage in fast-break points.

After jumping out to a commanding 3-0 lead in the series with wins in Game 1 (107-98), Game 2 (101-94), and a Game 3 overtime thriller (112-108), the Lakers looked shaky, dropping two straight. But when the lights were brightest in H-Town, the veteran experience took over. Los Angeles out-rebounded Houston 54-45 and dictated the tempo from the jump. The Lakers are moving on, and if LeBron and Ayton maintain this level of interior dominance, OKC is going to have their hands full when Game 1 tips off Tuesday.