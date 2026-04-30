Lakers to relocate G League team to Coachella Valley, debut at Acrisure Arena in 2026

PALM DESERT, Calif. — The Los Angeles Lakers are relocating their NBA G League affiliate to the Coachella Valley, where the team will be rebranded as the Coachella Valley Lakers and begin play at Acrisure Arena starting with the 2026-27 season, the organization announced Thursday.

The move shifts the Lakers’ developmental franchise from the South Bay to the Greater Palm Springs region, continuing the organization’s longstanding ties to the desert while planting a permanent presence in one of Southern California’s fastest-growing sports markets.

The Coachella Valley Lakers will tip off their inaugural season in November at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, a state-of-the-art venue that opened in 2022 and already serves as home to the AHL’s Coachella Valley Firebirds.

“Moving the Lakers G League team to the Coachella Valley is an incredible opportunity for the organization,” said Lakers president of business operations Lon Rosen in a statement. “The Lakers have had a strong presence in the region for decades, from the Showtime Lakers holding training camp in the 1980s to more recent preseason games. We are looking forward to extending that experience and becoming a staple for Coachella Valley sports and entertainment.”

The franchise will maintain its direct pipeline to the parent club, continuing a developmental model that has produced dozens of NBA call-ups. Over the past two decades, the Lakers’ G League team has recorded 60 NBA call-ups across 38 players, including current Lakers guard Austin Reaves.

Originally founded as the Los Angeles D-Fenders in 2006, the team played at Staples Center before relocating to the Toyota Sports Center in El Segundo. It was rebranded as the South Bay Lakers in 2017 and became one of the first G League teams directly owned and operated by an NBA franchise.

Team officials emphasized that the relocation reflects both the growth of the Coachella Valley sports landscape and the opportunity to expand the Lakers’ brand footprint beyond Los Angeles.

Oak View Group senior partner Irving Azoff, whose company operates Acrisure Arena, called the move a natural fit.

“I am beyond thrilled to have the Coachella Valley Lakers call OVG’s Acrisure Arena their home,” Azoff said. “Go, Lakers.”

Amy Latimer, Oak View Group’s chief business officer, added that the addition of a G League franchise enhances the arena’s status as a premier destination.

“The addition of a G League franchise in the Coachella Valley builds on the diverse event offerings at Acrisure Arena,” Latimer said. “It adds another layer of excitement and solidifies the venue as a premier destination for sports and entertainment in the region.”

Local officials and tourism leaders were also credited with helping bring the team to the desert, highlighting a collaborative effort between the Lakers, Oak View Group and community stakeholders.

Season ticket deposits for the Coachella Valley Lakers opened Thursday, with plans starting at $100 per account.

Acrisure Arena, which seats more than 11,000 fans, was designed to host both major sporting events and concerts, and its growing portfolio now includes minor league hockey and professional basketball. The arrival of the Lakers’ G League affiliate further cements the venue’s role in the region’s evolving sports identity.

For the Lakers, the move represents both a strategic expansion and a return to familiar ground — one that blends player development with a deeper connection to a region that has long been part of the franchise’s history.