Austin Reaves optimistic to make his return in Game 5

Lakers’ Austin Reaves has been out of the Lakers’ lineup for the first four games of the first round against the Houston Rockets with a Grade 2 oblique strain.

But we could finally see the 27-year-old guard make his return since March 2 after reports of optimism from the starting guard for Game 5 back in Los Angeles on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Los Angeles Lakers star Austin Reaves is optimistic to return to action in Game 5 against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night after missing about four weeks with a Grade 2 oblique strain, sources tell ESPN. Reaves will be a game-time decision for the third consecutive contest. pic.twitter.com/gT6nYaEPY1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 28, 2026

In Games 3 and 4, Reaves went through his warmup routine but ultimately was sidelined before tip-off.

Reaves will be a game-time decision again for Game 5 as the Lakers look to close out the Rockets with a 3-1 series lead.

In 51 games this season, Reaves was the Lakers’ second-leading scorer behind Luka Dončić, averaging 23.3 points with 5.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds.

It was the lowest number of games he’s played in his five-year career.

Despite missing Reaves and the NBA’s leading scorer, Luka Dončić, due to a Grade 2 hamstring strain, the Lakers have positioned themselves in a would-be upset situation. One game away from sending the Rockets packing.

Closing out Game 5 would give the Lakers more rest days for their injured starting backcourt as they wait for the rest of round 1 to finish.