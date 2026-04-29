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NBA · 13 minutes ago

Austin Reaves optimistic to make his return in Game 5

Carlos Yakimowich

Host · Writer

Lakers’ Austin Reaves has been out of the Lakers’ lineup for the first four games of the first round against the Houston Rockets with a Grade 2 oblique strain.

But we could finally see the 27-year-old guard make his return since March 2 after reports of optimism from the starting guard for Game 5 back in Los Angeles on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. 

In Games 3 and 4, Reaves went through his warmup routine but ultimately was sidelined before tip-off.

Reaves will be a game-time decision again for Game 5 as the Lakers look to close out the Rockets with a 3-1 series lead.

In 51 games this season, Reaves was the Lakers’ second-leading scorer behind Luka Dončić, averaging 23.3 points with 5.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds.

It was the lowest number of games he’s played in his five-year career.

Despite missing Reaves and the NBA’s leading scorer, Luka Dončić, due to a Grade 2 hamstring strain, the Lakers have positioned themselves in a would-be upset situation. One game away from sending the Rockets packing.

Closing out Game 5 would give the Lakers more rest days for their injured starting backcourt as they wait for the rest of round 1 to finish.

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Apr 29 7:00 PM
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ORL

ORL

+10.5

+317

O 212.5

DET

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-10.5

-335

U 212.5

Apr 29 7:30 PM
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TOR

TOR

+10.5

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O 218.5

CLE

CLE

-10.5

-317

U 218.5

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