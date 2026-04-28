TST Best Bets: April 28, 2026

The first round of the NBA playoffs is nearing its end with the Oklahoma City Thunder securing the sweep over the Phoenix Suns following a 131-122 victory last night. Also, the Orlando Magic keep taking the Eastern Conference by storm as they are now up 3-1 on the No. 1 Detroit Pistons when guard Desmond Bane logged 22 points and remained hot from downtown, going 5-for-10.

This excitement has carried over into the NHL as the Las Vegas Golden Knights won an overtime thriller, 5-4, against the Utah Mammoth, knotting the series at 2-2. Furthermore, the Pittsburgh Penguins continue to show no signs of giving in to the Philadelphia Flyers, cutting the series lead to 3-2 following back-to-back wins.

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First Pick: Boston Celtics -11.5

Rundown: The Boston Celtics (3-1) return to TD Garden looking to put away the Philadelphia Sixers (1-3) in Game 5.

Boston is having themselves a dominant series against a familiar foe in Philadelphia. In three out of the last four games, the Sixers struggled to break the 100-point barrier while Boston scored over 120 twice. On Sunday, Payton Pritchard provided a crucial spark off the bench with 32 points on 12-21 shooting, complemented by Jayson Tatum’s 30 points and team-leading 11 assists.

Meanwhile for the Sixers, Joel Embiid made his return to the rotation after an appendectomy, recording 26 points and 10 rebounds. Paul George contributed as well, tallying 22 points and four rebounds plus three steals. Nonetheless their efforts were not enough to earn the win when Philadelphia’s offense as a whole shot only 30% from beyond the arc.

With the Celtics clicking on all cylinders, expect them to get the job done.

Second Pick: Buffalo Sabres Moneyline

Rundown: The Buffalo Sabres (3-1) look to close out their series against the Boston Bruins (1-3) in Game 5 at KeyBank Center.

Buffalo made a statement the moment they saw the ice in the playoffs for the first time since 2011. Throughout the series, they outscored Boston, 15-9. Buffalo erupted for four goals in the first period of Game 4 while goalie Alex Lyon held the fort with 23 saves, leaving the Bruins without an answer until the third period in which they scored their lone goal of the game.

As for Boston, their hopes in turning this series around lie in goalie Jeremy Swayman re-establishing his poise in the net after he surrendered six goals on Sunday. Offensively, center Sean Kuraly broke the scoring drought with less than a minute to go. Ultimately, a resurgence from other Bruin skaters like Viktor Arvidsson is especially needed.

With Buffalo’s impressive 26-10-5 home record, bettors can trust them to keep rolling.