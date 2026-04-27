2026 NBA Playoff OGs: 6 Legends Over 35 Who Are Still Balancing the Bracket

Can Experience Outlast the Youth Movement?

The 2026 NBA Playoffs are proving that the league's veterans aren't just holding on, they are still the ones dictating how the games are won. From LeBron James leading a shorthanded charge to Kevin Durant’s high-stakes return, the OGs are one of the most fascinating storylines of the opening round.

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Which veteran has the most left in the tank? Is LeBron’s series lead more impressive, or is Paul George finally going to have his breakout playoff moment in Philadelphia ?

Can the Rockets bounce back? Now that Kevin Durant is back in the mix, do you expect Houston to find an answer for the Lakers ?

The Iron Man Award: Who did we miss? Is there another player over 35 who deserves more credit for their postseason impact?

Series Prediction: Which of these OG-led teams is your lock to make it to the Conference Finals?

Drop your predictions in the comments and let us know if you think experience or youth will win out in 2026!