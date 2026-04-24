2026 NBA Playoffs: Best Player Prop Bets Today (April 24)

Round 1 of the 2026 NBA Playoffs continues tonight with another trio of Game 3 matchups.

Here’s a look at the slate:

With plenty of star power and depth at our disposal, let’s dive into the top player prop bets!

Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Player Prop #1: Jayson Tatum OVER 6.5 Assists (+108) @ 76ers

Tatum has cleared this number in both games of the series, and the way Philadelphia defended him in Game 2 points toward even more playmaking volume. The Sixers held Boston to 39.3% shooting, with no Celtic outside Tatum and Jaylen Brown reaching double figures, and the team’s role players combined to go just 8-for-38 from deep. Despite all of that, the star forward still managed to dish out nine dimes. If Philly keeps bringing help and Boston’s shooters regress even slightly to the mean, Tatum is going to smash this number. It’s an absolute steal at plus money.

Player Prop #2: Scoot Henderson OVER 13.5 Points (-132) vs. Spurs

Henderson’s scoring role has already jumped in this series, and the number has not caught up enough. The third-year guard followed an 18-point Game 1 with a 31-point eruption in Game 2, giving him a series-leading 24.5 points per game as the scene shifts to Portland.

Taking a broader look, Henderson has averaged 17.0 PPG in his last ten games, finally looking more like the player many expected when he was drafted third overall in 2023. Throw in the fact that superstar and Defensive Player of the Year Victor Wembanyama is questionable for the Spurs with a concussion, and I like Henderson to continue his strong play offensively.

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