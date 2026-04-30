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NBA · 10 minutes ago

TST Best Bets: April 30, 2026

Charlie Rondeau

Host · Writer

The last couple days of the NBA playoffs have brought a blend of upsets followed by expected results. Out East, Philadelphia 76ers stood firm in Game 5 against the No. 2 Boston Celtics, 113-97, while the Cleveland Cavaliers thwarted the Toronto Raptors’ efforts to tie the series at 3-3. In the West, the Houston Rockets are slowly clawing back against the No. 4 Los Angeles Lakers, trailing only 3-2 after their second-consecutive win last night.

In the NHL, the Philadelphia Flyers advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals after Cam York’s game-winner in overtime against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Montreal Canadiens are on track to follow suit after taking a 3-2 series lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Finally, the Las Vegas Golden Knights prevailed in a double overtime thriller, 5-4, against the Utah Mammoth.

To come out a winner this postseason, here are tonight’s best bets brought to you by BetOnline.org. Click here to join. All new players get a 50% welcome bonus and up to $250 in free bets.

First Pick: Ducks Under 6.5 Goals

Rundown: The Anaheim Ducks (3-2) look to shut the door on the Edmonton Oilers (2-3) in Game 6 back at Honda Center.

Goalie Lukas Dostal had a shaky outing on Tuesday as he surrendered three goals on nine shots in the first period. Furthermore, the Ducks’ offense went dormant outside of Alex Killorn’s goal in the following period. However, Anaheim will aim to capitalize on their excellent 24-13-4 home record. The key to that, though, is Jackson LaCombe and Cutter Gauthier both finding their shots again.

As for the Oilers, Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard proved themselves a major offensive threat after the former banked in two of the team’s goals on Tuesday. Even though Bouchard didn’t score, he efficiently facilitated puck movement for Edmonton with three assists. Connor McDavid contributed as well with two assists while goalie Connor Ingram held his own defensively with 29 saves.

With the Ducks having the advantage on home ice, bettors can expect the young squad to deliver.

Second Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves +5.5

Rundown: The Minnesota Timberwolves (3-2) return to Minneapolis for Game 6 against the Denver Nuggets (2-3).

Even without Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo, the Timberwolves are a force to be reckoned with. Rudy Gobert has averaged 11.5 rebounds per game, not far from Nikola Jokić’s 12.9. Additionally, Ayo Dosunmu had more success in the starting lineup on Tuesday with 18 points on 7-14 shooting. Forward Julius Randle also replicated Jokić’s 27 points on the night.

On Denver’s end, Jamal Murray shined with 24 points, seven assists and four steals. Spencer Jones contributed as well with 20 points and is worth keeping an eye on after he led the Nuggets in 3-point shooting, going 4-for-5 from downtown.

With the Timberwolves having other weapons at their arsenal, count on them to close out this series.

EDITOR'S PICKS

NBA Depth Charts
NBA Kalshi Picks
NBA Kalshi Player Props
NBA Power Rankings
undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Apr 30 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
NYK

NYK

-2.5

-138

O 213.5

ATL

ATL

+2.5

+127

U 213.5

Apr 30 8:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
BOS

BOS

-7.5

-213

O 212.5

PHI

PHI

+7.5

+203

U 212.5

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