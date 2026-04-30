2026 NBA Playoffs: Top 10 Players in the Playoffs Right Now

5. Jayson Tatum
F, Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum’s season has been a profile in resilience. After coming back early from a season-ending injury suffered in the 2025 playoffs, he continues to look more and more like his former NBA Finals MVP self every day. With 16 regular-season games under his belt to shake off the rust, he found his rhythm just in time for a deep playoff run, finishing the 2026 regular season averaging a double-double of 21.8 PPG and 10.0 RPG.
Despite a surprising home loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 2, Tatum put the league on notice by nearly recording a triple-double with 19 points, 14 boards, and nine assists. He is averaging 24.6 PPG, 10.6 RPG and 7.6 APG in the series.
While Boston navigates a tight series, his high-IQ play and ability to dictate the terms of engagement remain the engine of the Celtics' lineup. Even with the series setback, Tatum remains the primary target for hardware, currently leading the ECF MVP field on Kalshi.
ECF MVP Kalshi Implied Probability: 29% (Favorite)