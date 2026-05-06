ESPN’s 2026 NBA Draft Big Board: Ranking the Top 10 Prospects

You Tell Us! What Does Your Top 10 Look Like?

The board is set, and after a long season of scouting, we have a clear look at the top tier of the 2026 class. But as we head into the predraft process, there’s still plenty of room for things to shift.

Join the Debate: Who is your No. 1?

The Safe Bet : Is AJ Dybantsa a lock for the top pick, or is Cam Boozer’s winning pedigree enough to steal the spot?

The Injury Wildcards : How much do you trust Darryn Peterson or Mikel Brown Jr. after their health setbacks this year?

The Tournament Riser : Are you buying Keaton Wagler as a top-five talent after his Final Four run?

The Sleeper: Which player in the back half of the top 10 has the highest ceiling?

Sound off in the comments: Which of these top 10 prospects would you want your team to build around?