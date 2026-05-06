ESPN’s 2026 NBA Draft Big Board: Ranking the Top 10 Prospects

The board is set, and after a long season of scouting, we have a clear look at the top tier of the 2026 class. But as we head into the predraft process, there’s still plenty of room for things to shift.
Join the Debate: Who is your No. 1?
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The Safe Bet: Is AJ Dybantsa a lock for the top pick, or is Cam Boozer’s winning pedigree enough to steal the spot?
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The Injury Wildcards: How much do you trust Darryn Peterson or Mikel Brown Jr. after their health setbacks this year?
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The Tournament Riser: Are you buying Keaton Wagler as a top-five talent after his Final Four run?
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The Sleeper: Which player in the back half of the top 10 has the highest ceiling?
Sound off in the comments: Which of these top 10 prospects would you want your team to build around?