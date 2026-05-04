2026 NBA Playoffs: Cavaliers Eliminate Raptors in Game 7 War

Cavaliers Outlast Raptors in 7-Game War

The 2026 NBA Postseason has officially entered the crucible, and no series better illustrated the meat grinder nature of the opening round than the seven-game war between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Toronto Raptors. After a back-and-forth battle that saw three different lead changes in the series, Cleveland finally pulled away in Game 7, securing a 114-102 victory to advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The New York Knicks are our pick to win the NBA Championship. Find out why here.

The Postseason Crucible: A Series Breakdown

Cleveland opened the series with high-octane offensive displays, taking Game 1 (126-113) and Game 2 (115-105) at home. However, the Raptors proved to be a tough matchup north of the border, surging back to take Game 3 and a gritty, low-scoring Game 4 (93-89) to even the series. After trading blows in Games 5 and 6, including a heart-stopping overtime thriller won by Toronto, the stage was set for a surgical Game 7 in Cleveland.

The deciding factor in the finale was the dominance of Jarrett Allen. Allen functioned as a high-efficiency anchor, posting a massive double-double with 22 points and 19 rebounds. Cleveland’s ability to control the glass was the difference-maker, out-rebounding Toronto by a staggering 60 to 33 margin. Despite another stellar performance from Scottie Barnes, who led all scorers with 24 points, the Raptors simply couldn’t overcome Cleveland’s physical presence in the paint or balanced attack.

Kalshi Market Analysis: Betting on the Underdog?

With Cleveland officially advancing to face the top-seeded Detroit Pistons, the prediction markets are reacting to the sheer exhaustion of a pair of seven-game series. On Kalshi, the implied probabilities suggest Cleveland enters the next round as a slight underdog:

Series Winner (CLE vs. DET): Cleveland currently sits at 49% , trailing Detroit’s 51% chance to advance.

Eastern Conference Champion: The Cavaliers hold a 25% implied probability to reach the Finals, trailing both the New York Knicks (39%) and the Pistons (26%).

Pro Basketball Champion: Despite their resilience, Cleveland remains a long-shot value play for the title at 5%, while Oklahoma City continues to dominate the market at 57%.

Cleveland’s path forward doesn’t get any easier. They transition from one meat grinder into another against a Detroit team that had one of their best all-around games of these playoffs in their Game 7 win over Orlando. However, if Allen continues to play at this level, alongside the explosive potential of James Harden and Donovan Mitchell, and Cleveland maintains their rebounding edge, that 49% series price on Kalshi might be the smartest position to hold for postseason ROI.

Dunk on the sportsbooks tonight! Grab SportsGrid’s free NBA picks, NBA props, and NBA SGPs.