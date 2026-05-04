Ranking the Futures of the 12 Teams Eliminated from the 2026 NBA Playoffs

You Tell Us! Who a Powerhouse in Waiting, Who is Ready to Rebuild?

The 12 teams sent home are already looking toward the 2026 NBA Draft, but the real work happens in the front office. We’ve performed the autopsy and ranked the futures, but now it’s time for you to play the role of the armchair GM.

Join the Debate: Who Owns the Offseason?

The Houston Dilemma: Did the Rockets peak too early, or can a healthy roster turn them into a matchup nightmare by next October? Can they win with an aging Kevin Durant?

The Hawks' Jackpot: With lottery luck and a young core, are the Hawks officially the team to beat in the East for the next five years?

The Rockets' Choice: Do the Rockets stick with Kevin Durant , or is it time to let the Sengun/Thompson era take over completely?

The Boston Bounce Back: Can the Celtics fix their frontcourt and overcome that 3-1 collapse , or was this gap year a sign of things to come?

The Warriors' Sunset: Is the Golden State dynasty officially over, or is there one more surgical move that can save Steph Curry's window?

The Phoenix Ceiling: Is the Suns' championship window officially a thing of the past?

The Portland Blueprint: Are the Blazers the most underrated young team, or are they still years away from true contention?

Sound off in the comments: Which eliminated team is a few moves away from lifting the trophy in 2027?