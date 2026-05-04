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NBA · 6 hours ago

Ranking the Futures of the 12 Teams Eliminated from the 2026 NBA Playoffs

Joe Cervenka

Host · Writer

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May 4 8:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
PHI

PHI

+7.5

+233

O 212.5

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NYK

-7.5

-245

U 212.5

May 4 9:30 PM
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MIN

MIN

+12.5

+488

O 217.5

SAS

SAS

-12.5

-567

U 217.5

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