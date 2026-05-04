Ranking the Futures of the 12 Teams Eliminated from the 2026 NBA Playoffs

11. Phoenix Suns
Eliminated: 1st Round
The Suns managed to build a top-10 defensive identity under Jordan Ott, but the ceiling of this roster remains frustratingly low. Despite a 45-win season, they were swept by OKC and are now trying to move forward after big contracts for Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker bogged down the team's salary situation. Thanks to the Beal buyout, they are $18 million below the tax and $24.9 million below the first apron. That said, they have almost zero control over their future first-round picks over the next seven years. Moving Durant for Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks brought some grit, but this team lacks the high-ceiling gravity needed to contend. They are stuck in cap hell with a roster that is more grit than great.
2025-26 Regular Season Record: 45-37