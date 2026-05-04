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NBA · 2 hours ago

The Great Escape: Detroit Reclaims the East After Surviving Orlando’s Best Shot

Joe Cervenka

Host · Writer

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Detroit Reclaims the East After Surviving Orlando’s Best Shot

For three games, the Detroit Pistons were staring directly into the abyss. Down 3-1 to an 8-seed Orlando Magic squad that refused to blink, the top-seeded Pistons looked like they were about to be the biggest casualty of the 2026 NBA opening round. But elite teams find their level when things get hot, and Detroit did just that, rattling off three straight wins to finish a classic comeback with a 116-94 blowout in Game 7.

The New York Knicks are our pick to win the NBA Championship. Find out why here.

Cade Cunningham and the Statement Game

While Paolo Banchero was a total matchup nightmare for Orlando, dropping a game-high 38 points, Detroit simply had too many ways to dictate the matchup once the series returned to Michigan. Cade Cunningham put on an absolute clinic in the series finale, tallying 32 points and 12 assists while shooting a highly efficient 10-of-18 from the floor.

Detroit’s victory wasn’t just about star power; it was about physical dominance. The Pistons owned the paint (38 to 28) and turned the glass into a private party, led by Jalen Duren’s 15 rebounds. They shot 51% from the field and a blistering 48% from deep, leaving an exhausted Magic team searching for answers after their double-digit lead evaporated into a 25-point Detroit cushion at one point.

Kalshi Market Brief: The Road Ahead

Now that Detroit has officially escaped the first round, the prediction markets are trying to figure out if this comeback has turned them into a verified powerhouse or if they are just running on fumes. On Kalshi, the volatility is settling into a clear narrative:

  • The Next Round: Detroit opens their series against the Cleveland Cavaliers as a slight 51% favorite to advance.

  • The Conference Picture: The Pistons currently hold a 25% implied probability to win the Eastern Conference, trailing only the New York Knicks (39%).

  • The Big Picture: In the hunt for the Larry O’Brien trophy, Detroit is a 5% value play, with Oklahoma City still the heavy 58% favorite to win it all.

With the Cleveland Cavaliers waiting in the wings, Detroit doesn’t have time to celebrate for long. However, given their adjustments and the fact that their high-ceiling core survived its first major test of the spring, the Pistons have reclaimed their status as the team to watch in the East. They’ve proven they can survive the pressure; now they just have to prove they can stay at that level for three more rounds.

Dunk on the sportsbooks tonight! Grab SportsGrid’s free NBA picks, NBA props, and NBA SGPs.

EDITOR'S PICKS

NBA Depth Charts
NBA Kalshi Picks
NBA Kalshi Player Props
NBA Power Rankings
undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
May 4 8:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
PHI

PHI

+7.5

+233

O 212.5

NYK

NYK

-7.5

-245

U 212.5

May 4 9:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
MIN

MIN

+12.5

+488

O 217.5

SAS

SAS

-12.5

-567

U 217.5

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